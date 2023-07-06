Versatile, bold, intense and artful, the charm of Ridley Scott movies goes beyond their vivid imagery and skilled camerawork. Known to be one of the best in the business, the ace director has been belting out memorable films one after another since his first recognisable work, the short film Boy and Bicycle, which came out in 1965.

Relentless and still one of the biggest names to reckon with in Hollywood, he is all set to enthral us with the sequel to his Oscar-nominated 2000 film, Gladiator. While the original movie starred Russell Crowe, Gladiator 2 will have Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal in lead roles and will reportedly be released by 22 November 2024.

This historical Roman war film is a crowning jewel in the filmography of this legendary director, and even though this genre seems to be his speciality, he has surprised his fans with an array of films covering diverse genres. These include Thelma & Louise (1991), House of Gucci (2021), The Counselor (2013) and Alien Covenant (2017), besides his smash hits Blade Runner (1982) and The Last Duel (2021).

More about Ridley Scott and his style of filmmaking

One of the former names to work on the concept of the director’s cut, Scott was instrumental in shooting multiple takes for his film Blade Runner where fans were treated to alternate theories of the same plot. He also is widely regarded for his astute cinematography and the development of magnificent backdrops against which the characters and the plot are set.

Scott is known for bringing a lot of innovation with his lighting technique, the usage of landscapes, background music and, of course, action sequences to his movies that are visual experiences.

Additionally, what stands out in his films is the portrayals of female characters. Thelma & Louise, G.I Jane (1997) and leads in Prometheus (2012) are shining examples of this.

Here are some of the greatest Ridley Scott movies to add to your watch list