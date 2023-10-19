Watching a romantic movie on Netflix with your significant other by your side on a weekend — doesn’t it sound like the perfect date night at home? And, to help you select the perfect movies, and save you some time, here’s this list of the best romantic movies on Netflix with a solid IMDb rating. Stream the perfect love story that ticks all the right boxes along with being an emotional rollercoaster.

The subgenres of romance

In the realm of romantic movies, several subgenres catch the audience’s attention. For instance, if you like period dramas, then classical love stories make for a wholesome watch, especially when critically acclaimed novels like Pride and Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility have become hugely successful onscreen adaptations with multiple Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, history enthusiasts can get a glimpse of the bygone era through historical romances like Jodhaa Akbar (2008), Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019), Titanic (1997) and Gone With The Wind (1939), which bring alive the heart-warming story as well as the time they are set in.

Films for young adults make a wide subgenre that appeals to the youth. Nicholas Sparks’ The Notebook is adapted into a hugely successful on-screen love story which grossed over USD 116 million at the time of release in 2004.

Besides these, supernatural romance includes massive hits as well. From the immense success of the Twilight saga to Only Lovers Left Alive (2013), viewers are rooting for both thrill and passion in one film. Chick flicks like The Kissing Booth (2018), The Perfect Date (2019) and The Age of Adaline (2015), have also raked in positive reviews and high ratings on IMDb.

For those looking for relatable contemporary love movies on Netflix, Love Per Square Foot (2018), Always Be My Maybe (2019), To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) are absolute must-watch.

Additionally, modern directors are also eschewing the typical girl-meets-boy romance and using the romantic genre to uphold poignant social issues. Queer relationships in Call Me By Your Name (2018), Brokeback Mountain (2005) and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020) are bringing in rave feedback on IMDb.

Hence, while there is almost a vast ocean of subgenres, one thing that binds them all is the essence of a heartwarming romance. Backed by IMDb’s expert ratings, browsing through the film library on the OTT platform is a much easier task.

These are some of the best romantic movies on Netflix based on IMDb ratings