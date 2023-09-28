Are video game adaptations the next big thing? Thanks to the enormous success of The Last of Us, The Witcher, Castlevania, Resident Evil, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and many others, gaming adaptations are here to stay. Now, we can add another one to that list.

Devil May Cry, the popular video game franchise, is getting an anime adaptation on Netflix and we couldn’t be more excited. During the Drop 01 event, the streaming platform announced the anime series and even released a trailer for the same.

22 rockin’ years of Devil May Cry already? Where does the time go? What’s your favorite DMC memory? pic.twitter.com/vwRlxVQLg1 — Devil May Cry (@DevilMayCry) August 23, 2023

Adi Shankar, the producer of Netflix’s adaptation of Castlevania, will serve as showrunner for the Devil May Cry anime series that will introduce Capcom’s demon-hunter to a whole new audience. Meanwhile, Alex Larsen, who is writing for the upcoming Captain Laserhawk: Blood Dragon Remix, is also working on Devil May Cry’s script. Studio MIR will take care of the animation for the same.

So, in case you are wondering when the anime version of Devil May Cry is set to release and what its plot might look like, here is an all-you-need-to-know about the upcoming Netflix series.

‘Devil May Cry’ anime series: What will its plot look like?

Devil May Cry will primarily revolve around Dante, with the fate of the world resting heavily on his shoulders.

Relentless attempts by sinister forces are being made to open the gateway between the human and demon worlds, posing a grave threat to humanity. At the heart of this chaos is the orphaned demon hunter, who remains blissfully unaware of the important role he plays in the unfolding conflict.

According to Anime News Network, producers Shankar and Larsen had finished crafting the script for the first season of the series by November 2021. It has also been confirmed that the show will span multiple seasons, with the first one slated to consist of eight episodes. The first season will likely focus on the primary characters of the video game franchise including Dante, Vergil and Lady.

The recently released trailer portrays Dante in his devil-may-care attitude as he engages in unseen combat. Fans might be wondering who is voicing the iconic demon hunter. Unfortunately, the voice cast for the series has not been unveiled yet.

When will Netflix’s ‘Devil May Cry’ premiere?

As of now, the premiere date for the upcoming Netflix anime series has not been announced. However, it is classified under ‘Coming Soon’ on the streaming platform. So, it is safe to assume that we might get the official release date in the upcoming months.

You can watch the teaser below:

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb and Netflix/ Devil May Cry)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Devil May Cry an anime?

Devil May Cry is a popular video game franchise, which is now being turned into an anime series by Netflix.

– Is the Devil May Cry video game available for PC?

The Devil May Cry franchise is available for the PC.