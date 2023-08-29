While Dune: Part Two’s release has been pushed to next year due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, there’s some exciting news for fans of the franchise that might take the sting off the Dune 2 delay – Dune 3 is in the works! Director Denis Villeneuve wants to explore the world of Arrakis beyond the second part and we couldn’t be more excited.

Is ‘Dune 3’ in the works?

Right from the outset, Villeneuve’s vision for Dune involved crafting a grand cinematic experience by splitting Frank Herbert’s original masterpiece into two epic movies. Fortunately, with the positive reception for 2021’s Dune, he received the go-ahead to conclude his adaptation with the upcoming Dune: Part Two. So far, everything seems to be proceeding well. However, for those deeply familiar with the film’s universe, the story doesn’t conclude there.

Herbert had extended the tale of Arrakis across a series of subsequent novels, a legacy that his son Brian continued by expanding the story even further. So, if Dune: Part Two receives the same success as its prequel, there is a possibility that Villeneuve might continue to explore the world of sand and sandworms.

During an interview with Empire magazine, the director expressed his hopes for a third instalment of the sci-fi film by stating, “If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream.” This implies that a potential part three aka Dune 3 is being contemplated.

Offering a look into the status of Dune: Part Three, Villeneuve also teased its ongoing development by disclosing, “I will say, there are words on paper.”

What will ‘Dune 3’ be about?

Dune: Part Three will draw inspiration from Dune Messiah, the immediate follow-up to Frank Herbert’s original 1965 novel Dune. Herbert’s writing legacy extended across five sequels, including titles such as Children of Dune and God Emperor of Dune.

“Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero, which is not what he (Herbert) wanted to do. My adaptation of Dune is closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning,” Villeneuve explains.

If it does happen, Dune 3 would probably mark the end of Villeneuve’s time on Arrakis. “After that the books become more esoteric” he says.

For the uninitiated, in Dune: Part Two, the story follows the journey of Paul Atreides as he allies himself with Chani and the Fremen community to seek vengene against the individuals responsible for his family’s downfall. Alongside Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, the ensemble cast of Dune: Part Two features names like Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux.

When is ‘Dune 2’ releasing?

Dune: Part Two will now be released on March 15, 2024 due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Watch the ‘Dune 2’ trailer below:

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/ Dune 2)

