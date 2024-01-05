All We Know About Marvel’s ‘Echo’ Series: Release Date, Plot Details, Cast

Finally, it’s almost time for Marvel’s Echo, the Hawkeye spin-off series, to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar, and we can’t wait!

The upcoming series, which is Marvel’s first-ever TV-MA-rated show (expect some gritty violence!), will follow Echo/Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), the adoptive daughter of Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), after the events of Hawkeye.

As a reminder – Lopez was last seen seeking bloody revenge on Kingpin after she discovered that he was involved in the death of her biological father, and the stakes are higher than ever before in Echo.

We’ve also got a stellar cast to look out for, including Charlie Cox‘s return as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. A recently released trailer saw Daredevil back in business, facing up to Lopez – and it looks dramatic!

So, on that note, read on for everything you need to know about Marvel’s Echo.

All episodes of Echo will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on 10 January 2024.

Due to differing time zones, the episodes will be released late on the 9th for US viewers, while Malaysian viewers will be able to watch them on the 10th.

It’s the first time a Marvel series will be released all at once on the platform.

What time will ‘Echo’ be released on Disney Plus Hotstar?

Echo will be released simultaneously around the world at the following times:

10 am MYT on 10 January (for Malaysian viewers)

2 am GMT on 10 January (for UK viewers)

9 pm ET on 9 January (for US viewers)

6 pm PT on 9 January (for US viewers)

1 pm AEST on 10 January (for Australian viewers)

Meet the cast of Marvel’s ‘Echo’

The following cast members have been confirmed for Echo.

Alaqua Cox as Echo/Maya Lopez

Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdock

Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin/Wilson Fisk

Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez

Devery Jacobs as Bonnie

Chaske Spencer as Henry

Tantoo Cardinal as Chula

Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits

Graham Greene as Skully

Dannie McCallum – Tuklo

Alejandra Jaime – Spirit

Alaqua Cox will reprise her role as Echo/Maya Lopez from Hawkeye in the new spin-off series.

“What a journey this has been. This is only the second role I’ve ever had,” Cox said on stage at D23 when a trailer was first unveiled, adding: “This is such an amazing feeling. To only be my second lead. It’s great.”

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed at the San Diego Comic-Con that Vincent D’Onofrio will reprise his role as her surrogate father Kingpin/Wilson Fisk after their scenes in Hawkeye.

Fisk’s nemesis, Daredevil/Matt Murdock, will also appear in the series, with Charlie Cox reprising the role, having appeared in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law before this.

Other cast members confirmed to be starring in the series include Chaske Spencer (The English), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon), Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!), Graham Greene (Wind River) and Zahn McClarnon (Westworld) reprising his role as Maya’s deceased father, William Lopez.

Jacobs is set to play a new character named Julie, but little is known about her role besides the name.

Despite the dramatic events of the Hawkeye season 1 finale, Fra Fee is keen to return as Maya’s former friend and fellow Tracksuit Mafia member Kazimierz “Kazi” Kazimierczak.

He told Radio Times earlier in December 2021: “I mean, are you kidding? Of course, I would love to be part of it. But my phone is on at the moment, and there hasn’t been a phone call just yet. We’ll just have to wait and see. Who knows?”

We should also not rule out cameos from fellow Hawkeye characters Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

What will the plot of ‘Echo’ be about?

A synopsis states that the series will tell “the origin story of Echo” and will revisit “Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behaviour in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.”

We suspect that, while Marvel‘s Echo series will pick up after the events of Hawkeye, it will have plenty of flashbacks to Maya’s life before she went on her quest for revenge against Ronin, especially given McClarnon’s return as Maya’s father, who died before the events of Hawkeye take place.

The series will likely continue to focus on Maya’s relationship with the Kingpin and her criminal connections, even if she is attempting to forge a new destiny.

The final episode of Hawkeye saw Maya turn her back on the Tracksuit Mafia and lose her beloved best friend Kazi.

Confronting a wounded Fisk in her final scene, Maya pointed her gun at the man responsible for the death of the two most important people in her life as he tried to talk his way out of it.

The camera panned upwards as we heard a shot ring out and the sound of a body dropping down. Did Maya really kill the Kingpin? It seems unlikely considering D’Onofrio will be portraying Fisk in the series.

We will be sure to update this page as soon as official details emerge.

Is there a trailer for Marvel’s ‘Echo’?

Yes! Check out the new action-packed trailer below:

In the meantime, you can watch Hawkeye on Disney Plus.

