How To Watch ‘The Exorcist’ Movies In Chronological Order

Every movie fan knows about The Exorcist and its indelible impact on the horror genre. The film, which was released in 1973, grossed over USD 400 million at the box office and was nominated for a whopping 10 Academy Awards (it won two). Now, five decades after the release of the original movie, we are getting an Exorcist film in 2023!

The Exorcist: Believer is an upcoming film from the horror franchise that will be hitting theatres in October this year and we couldn’t be more excited.

While the various Exorcist movies in the horror franchise focus on different stories, they all revolve around fictional narratives of individuals falling victim to possession by Pazuzu, the demonic entity. The films also focus on the dedicated attempts of religious figures to resolve these cases of possession, creating compelling and chilling storylines that have captivated audiences for decades. As mentioned above, the original Exorcist film also received Oscar nominations. However, did you know that it actually set a historical milestone by becoming the first horror film ever to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture? Now that’s iconic!

Simply put, with its unforgettable characters, chilling settings and groundbreaking special effects, The Exorcist franchise has had a significant impact on pop culture over the years and is still spoken highly of, even in 2023. Now with all of the excitement for the release of the new Exorcist film, it’s a great time to revisit the horror franchise, and we recommend going in chronological order. After all, not only will doing so get you up to date with all of the characters and events of the previous film, but it will also make sure you’re ready to spot any easter eggs in the new film. So, without further ado, here’s a guide to watching all Exorcist movies in order of chronology. Check it out!

All ‘Exorcist’ movies in order of chronology

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

There’s some interesting bit of trivia surrounding this film. While Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist is the first movie to watch according to the Exorcist timeline, it was initially not even released. The producers weren’t happy with the film and went ahead with the production of another film (more on that in a second). However, when that film was unsuccessful, they went ahead with a limited release for Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist.

Laying the groundwork for the events that occur in the 1973 film, the film is directed by Paul Schrader and penned by writers William Wisher Jr. and Caleb Carr. Set in 1944, the plot follows the story of Father Lankester Merrin who, burdened by the traumatic experiences forced upon him by the Nazis, finds solace by participating in an archaeological dig in northern Kenya.

The excavation leads them to discover an ancient Byzantine church buried deep underground. However, as they uncover the church, mysterious and unsettling occurrences begin to unfold. One particular incident involves a young disabled boy who starts to undergo disturbing physical changes. As Merrin observes the boy’s behaviour, he becomes increasingly suspicious that the child may be possessed by a demon. The film then follows Merrin as he grapples with his own past traumas while facing the harrowing possibility of confronting a demonic force that threatens the young boy’s life and soul.

The film comprises a talented cast including Stellan Skarsgard, Clara Bellar, Gabriel Mann and Billy Crawford.

IMDb rating: 5.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29%

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

Directed by Renny Harlin and written by Alexi Hawley, the film’s plot follows Father Lankester Merrin’s first encounter with the demon Pazuzu in East Africa.

This is the film that was initially supposed to be Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist. However, producers and executives were concerned about Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist’s potential success and decided to retool it. The producers brought in Renny Harlin to direct the film and rewrite parts of the screenplay, resulting in Exorcist: The Beginning. This decision was made to ensure the film’s commercial viability and appeal to a broader audience. Stellan Skarsgard reprises his role of Father Merrin while the other cast members include Izabella Scorupco and James D’Arcy.

As such, while it is the fourth film in The Exorcist series, chronologically, it’s the first film to watch as it too serves as a prequel to the original 1973 movie.

IMDb rating: 5.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10%

The Exorcist (1973)

Hailed as one of the best horror films of all time, The Exorcist set the standards for the supernatural-horror genre. Directed by William Friedkin and based on the novel by William Peter Blatty, the film revolves around a young girl named Regan MacNeil who becomes inexplicably possessed by a demonic entity. Disturbed by her daughter’s behaviour and fearing for her well-being, Regan’s mother, Chris MacNeil, seeks medical and psychological help but finds no rational explanation for the increasingly terrifying events. As Regan’s condition worsens, Chris turns to Father Damien Karras for spiritual assistance and with the experienced exorcist Father Lankester Merrin, the two fight against the demonic presence within Regan, facing the darkest forces imaginable in a desperate attempt to save her soul.

Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Jason Miller and Linda Blair are featured as the main cast members in the movie.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

The Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

Directed by John Boorman, The Exorcist II: The Heretic is a sequel to the original film. The story picks up four years after the events of the first film with Regan MacNeil, now a teenager, undergoing therapy to overcome her traumatic exorcism experience under the care of Dr Tuskin. At the same time, Father Lamont is sent by the Church to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Father Merrin during the original exorcism. During his investigation, he learns that Father Merrin previously exorcised the same demon from a boy in Africa. Father Lamont and Regan then travel to Africa to, once again, confront the demon Pazuzu.

The film’s cast includes Linda Blair, Richard Burton, Louise Fletcher, Max von Sydow, Kitty Winn, Paul Henreid and James Earl Jones.

IMDb rating: 3.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10%

The Exorcist III (1990)

Directed by William Peter Blatty and based on his novel Legion, The Exorcist III serves as the fifth film in the chronological order of The Exorcist movies and features a cast led by George C. Scott, Ed Flanders, Jason Miller, Scott Wilson, Nicol Williamson and Brad Dourif.

Set fifteen years after the events of the original film, the story follows seasoned detective Lieutenant William F. Kinderman, a character from the original film, investigating a series of gruesome murders in Georgetown. The killings bear a striking resemblance to the modus operandi of the Gemini, a serial killer who is now deceased. However, Kinderman is shocked by the fact that the executed murderer’s soul seems to have transferred into another body, defying death. During the investigation, Kinderman seeks the counsel of his old friend Father Dyer and begins to suspect that the evil entity responsible for the murders is none other than the demon Pazuzu. It is worth noting that Blatty drew inspiration from real-life serial killers, including the Zodiac Killer, to create certain aspects of the Gemini Killer’s character.

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57%

Releasing soon:

The Exorcist: Believer

The Exorcist: Believer is an upcoming supernatural horror film directed by David Gordon Green and co-written by Peter Sattler and Green. Serving as the sixth instalment in The Exorcist franchise, the movie is a direct sequel to the original The Exorcist. The story revolves around parents seeking help for their daughters possessed by demons, leading them to search for someone with similar experiences.

The stellar cast includes Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Lidya Jewett, Olivia Marcum and Ellen Burstyn, who is reprising her role from the original film. It is all set to hit theatres on October 13, marking the first of three planned new additions to The Exorcist series.

Check out The Exorcist: Beleiver’s trailer below

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/The Exorcist)