Jason Momoa has dived back onto the big screen as the titular hero in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, following both the first instalment of the franchise and his cameo in The Flash’s post-credits scene.

For the uninitiated, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom follows Aquaman, aka Arthur Curry, as he teams up with his younger brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) against a newly powerful Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who blames Aquaman and Atlantis for the death of his father.

If you’ve just watched Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and are still reeling from that action-packed ending, you might be needing a little refresher on how it all wrapped up.

That’s where we come in. Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but be warned for there are major spoilers ahead.

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ ending explained

After breaking his brother out of a desert prison, fighting some fish-pirates and wading through an evergreen island inhabited by enormous rat-eating grasshoppers, Arthur eventually arrived at Black Manta/David Kane’s hideout, where he and ‘baby brother’ Orm had their first battle with the villain, resulting in Orm momentarily touching Kane’s new weapon – the ancient Black Trident.

When Orm touched the trident, he saw a vision of the Lost Kingdom – Necrus – that was once ruled by Kordax, the brother of King Atlan.

In ancient times, Kordax used orichalcum, a dangerous energy source, to power his kingdom, which resulted in him severely polluting the atmosphere and making the Atlanteans sick.

Eventually, Atlan confronted his brother, but Kordax, thinking Atlan was trying to steal his power, crafted the powerful Black Trident and, in turn, caused both him and his people to turn into monsters.

Atlan used his magic to disarm and trap his brother in ice, sealing the spell using his own blood.

In the present day, Orm, Arthur, Mera (Amber Heard) and Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) realise that Kane wants to use Arthur and Mera’s son Arthur Junior’s blood to unlock Kordax’s power and destroy Atlantis, and head home to save him. But they are too late, for Kane has already kidnapped the baby and set their house on fire.

Kane and his scientist assistant Dr Stephen Shin (Randall Park) head to Necrus, with Kane intending to sacrifice baby Arthur Junior and release Kordax’s power. Shin, however, double-crosses Kane and hands him a bomb instead of the child, which explodes, narrowly missing Kane.

Shin tries to escape with the baby, whom he has hidden outside in the snow but is apprehended by Kane, who tasers him.

Kane raises his blade to the child and is only a split second away from killing him when Arthur, hearing his son’s sonic calls, interrupts and a short fight sequence ensues. Mera enters and tries to escape with the baby, but Kane throws the Black Trident at Mera, nearly killing her, until Orm intercepts it.

Orm tells Mera to run as the trident’s power overtakes him, causing the spirit of Kordax to move from Kane to Orm. Orm, now possessed, turns to his brother and accuses him of stealing his throne. Arthur tells his brother to remember who he is but Orm, encouraged by Kordax’s voice, doesn’t listen, and a fight ensues.

Orm pushes Arthur against an ice block, which cuts his head and causes his blood – Atlantean blood – to be spilt on Necrus, thus releasing Kordax from Atlan’s spell.

However, this is not a problem that lasts for long, as Arthur soon overpowers Kordax and throws his trident through him, killing Kordax for good and releasing Orm from his spell.

As Necrus falls, Arthur rushes to escape and, on the way, sees Kane, who is now powerless and hanging from a ledge. In an act of kindness, Arthur reaches his hand out to help him.

“Never,” says Kane, who lets go and falls to a presumed death.

Arthur, Orm, Mera, Atlanna, Nereus (Dolph Lundgren) and baby Arthur Junior reunite on the ship. Arthur turns to Orm and tells him that he forgives him for his past and that he hopes one day Atlantis will also be able to. Orm jumps into the sea and swims off.

Sometime later, news reports confirm that the Atlanteans have confirmed their existence to the humans, and we see Arthur at a conference, calling for a peace treaty between the humans and the Atlanteans – both species must work together to ensure unity between the land and sea.

Meanwhile, Atlanna, Mera, Arthur Junior and Tom (Temuera Morrison) return to their lives on the land, and Orm is shown eating his very first piece of human food – a cheeseburger.

The film ends with Arthur’s final words: “I am Aquaman!”

