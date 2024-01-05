Netflix set the tone for the new year with the debut of the gripping Harlan Coben mystery series Fool Me Once on New Year’s Day. The British show, adapted from Coben’s novel of the same name, follows widow Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) as she unravels the mystery surrounding her husband Joe’s (Richard Armitage) alleged murder, sparked by her eerie discovery of seeing him alive on her nanny cam weeks after his burial.

The crime thriller weaves a gritty tale of deception, shocking revelations and a maze of twists and turns involving elite family drama. With a jaw-dropping ending, audiences are also left contemplating the potential return of these mysterious characters for a second season.

So, will there be a Fool Me Once season 2? Here’s what we know so far.

Is ‘Fool Me Once’ season 2 on the cards?

Based on the information we have right now, it looks like there won’t be a second season of Fool Me Once. Netflix has officially classified the British drama as a limited series, effectively tying up the narrative threads it introduced in the inaugural season.

Spoilers ahead!

Adapting Coben’s novel, the series comprehensively covers the entire storyline, offering answers to all pivotal questions, including the circumstances behind the deaths of Joe and Maya’s sister Claire Walker (Natalie Anderson).

By the end of season 1, Maya meets her demise after unveiling the truth about her husband’s family (The Burketts), while her daughter is left in the care of Claire’s husband. Given these plot developments, it seems unlikely that Fool Me Once will get renewed for season 2.

Additionally, Netflix’s collaboration with Harlan Coben over the past few years has birthed several exciting new series, including Safe, The Stranger and Stay Close. Following a pattern observed in these productions, each was crafted as a limited series, precluding any sequels or continuations. If this pattern is something to go by, it’s unlikely that the plot of Fool Me Once is going to develop further in later seasons.

Is there a ‘Fool Me Once’ season 2 release date?

As Fool Me Once was conceived as a limited series, no release date for season 2 is on the horizon. The show adeptly ties up its essential storylines by the end of the first season, providing a satisfying conclusion for viewers. Which brings us to…

‘Fool Me Once’ season 1 ending explained

For audiences grappling with the intricacies of Joe’s fate and the authenticity of the nanny cam footage, alongside the mystery surrounding Claire’s demise, here’s a detailed breakdown of the Fool Me Once ending.

In the concluding episode, Maya discloses to Shane (her Platoon mate) her suspicion that Joe was responsible for Claire’s murder. Claire, having discovered the identity of Corey the Whistleblower (who exposed Maya’s involvement in civilian casualties during her military service), struck a deal with him. In exchange for not divulging an incriminating audio recording of Maya’s defiance of orders, Claire agreed to help Corey probe the Burkett family.

Joe, upon discovering Claire’s betrayal, kills her, reclaims the evidence, and stages the incident as a failed robbery. Maya grows suspicious of Joe, leading her to confront him in the park. In a dramatic confrontation, Joe attempts to shoot Maya, only to discover that the gun has no bullet. With her suspicion confirmed, Maya retaliates by shooting Joe and concealing the act by reporting a fake robbery involving nearby bikers to the police.

The truth behind the nanny cam unfolds as Maya confronts the nanny, who unveils that the video recording was a deep fake orchestrated by her and her partner on the instructions of Maya’s mother-in-law, Judith.

Judith does so because she is doubtful of Maya’s account of Joe’s death.

At the Burkett Mansion, Maya exposes Judith, Caroline and Neil for their involvement in the pharmaceutical company’s illicit activities, including selling harmful medicines. Maya confesses to killing Joe but insists on exposing the company’s illicit practices. However, Neil (James Northcote) unexpectedly seizes Maya’s gun and shoots her. Judith, noticing a hidden camera, reveals that Corey and DS Sami Kierce (the detective) have been observing via a livestream, intending to expose the Burketts.

In an emotional flash forward 18 years later, Sami and Maya’s brother-in-law Eddie visit the hospital where Maya’s daughter, Lily, has become a grown woman and a new mother. Eddie is also joined by Shane. As the series comes to a close, Lily expresses her desire to name her daughter Maya, in honour of her mother.

And that’s how the intricate web of Fool Me Once concludes with a mix of revelations, consequences and a proper closure.

Meanwhile, check out the ‘Fool Me Once’ season 1 trailer below:

(Header and feature image courtesy: Credits: Instagram/Netflix)

