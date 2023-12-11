From his portrayal of the harmlessly snooty yet charming David Rose in Schitt’s Creek to playing the pompous university professor, Thomas Molloy in Sex Education’s final season, Dan Levy has wowed Netflix audience with his diverse range. Now, the actor-filmmaker is set to captivate audiences once again with his very own cinematic creation for the streaming giant, Good Grief.

In an endearing departure from his previous light-hearted characters, Levy takes on the role of Marc, a widower navigating the complex journey of love, loss and friendship with his best friends on a trip to Paris. The heartwarming Netflix original looks like a heartfelt homage to the complexities of human emotions.

If you can’t wait to hop onto this elegiac ride with Levy, here’s everything you must know about Good Grief.

Decoding the plot of Dan Levy’s new film ‘Good Grief’

Good Grief’s intriguing plot unfolds the narrative of Marc (Levy), a former artist turned children’s book illustrator, happily married to the charismatic Oliver (Luke Evans). The sudden demise of Oliver sends Marc spiralling into grief, a journey further complicated by the repressed loss of his mother. A year later, accompanied by friends Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), Marc embarks on a soul-searching trip to Paris to contemplate a life without his partner.

Navigating grief in the city of love forces the trio to face some cold and uncomfortable truths about life and its dynamics.

Reflecting on the film’s theme, Levy shared in an interview, that Good Grief serves as a cautionary tale about friendship and loss, and the complexities that arise when truth is evaded. “It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well,” he said.

‘Good Grief’ release date

Produced by Levy, Megan Zehmer, Debra Hayward and Kate Fenske, Good Grief is set to premiere in select theatres on 29 December 2023, followed by a Netflix release on 5 January 2024.

Meet the stellar cast of the film ‘Good Grief’

Written and directed by Levy himself, Good Grief promises to showcase Levy’s directorial prowess as he leads a cast that includes Misfits actor Ruth Negga, Black Mirror star Himesh Patel and Luke Evans in a poignant portrayal of Marc’s late husband, Oliver. Celia Imrie plays his lawyer, Imelda, and Arnaud Valois portrays Theo, a man Marc meets in Paris.

Emma Corrin, Yoli Fuller, Mehdi Baki and Kaitlyn Dever round off the ensemble cast of Good Grief.

Meanwhile, take a look at the trailer of ‘Good Grief’ below:

