A quick look at the highest-rated animated movies on IMDb reveals that no one in the world has defined the genre as well as Japanese auteur Hayao Miyazaki. Indeed, at least three of the top 15 films are either directed by him or made by his acclaimed animation house Studio Ghibli. But there are a whole bunch of others, too, that have contributed to the art form in ways that have helped make it increasingly popular — and widely acceptable — among cinema lovers.

Animated movies have been enthralling audiences at cinemas since the early 20th century. The first feature-length movie in this genre was the Argentine film El Apóstol, released in 1917. Walt Disney popularised the art form soon after, making it one of the most essential genres in cinema through the rest of the 20th century.

Major production houses and top animators have since been at the forefront of presenting splendid, though sometimes complex, stories through this medium, and their efforts have led to constant innovations in the genre. From hand-drawn animation of early Disney films to computer animation in more recent movies, each animated movie may appear different from the other because of the wide range of styles and their executions present in the genre.

Further, the uniqueness of the art forms of culture also influences the animation industry. This is why a Miyazaki film or most Japanese animation films, better known as anime, are distinctively different from the animation styles seen in other parts of the world.

Interestingly, the best animated movies on IMDb include most of the styles within the genre that are present today. Perhaps the best example which proves that this medium has not only come a long way but has established itself as a mainstream genre in direct competition with live-action is the humongous success of the 2023 animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The computer-animated film, which hit the screens on 2 June, collected over USD 500 million in global box office revenue in 25 days and landed at the top of the IMDb charts in its genre.

As more animated movies hit the screens over the years, the highest-rated status on IMDb will certainly witness changes. What will, however, remain unchanged is the influence animation films have had on their beloved fans.

The top animated films on IMDb loved by fans worldwide