By: Sanika Achrekar, Aug 10 2023 6:51 pm

Anime lovers, we’ve got some exciting news for you. The popular Kaiju No.8 manga is now being adapted into a brand new anime series.

Written and illustrated by Naoya Matsumoto, the manga series has already been serialised on Shueisha’s Shōnen Jump+ app and has turned out to be a major hit.

The upcoming Kaiju No. 8 anime will focus on Kafka Hibino as he confronts the challenges of a Kaiju apocalypse while dealing with his inner struggles. However, if you’ve read the manga, you’ll know that there’s a major twist to the premise (more on that later).

So, without further ado, here is everything we know about Kaiju No.8 including its plot, trailer, release date and cast.

What is the plot of ‘Kaiju No.8’?

Kaiju No.8 Anime
Image credit: IMDb

The trailer for the Kaiju No. 8 anime series is set in a world where monstrous entities known as ‘Kaiju’ regularly wreak havoc and destruction. Within this world, Japan stands as the nation most afflicted by the assaults, leading to the establishment of the ‘Anti-Kaiju Defense Force’. This force is assigned to deal with these creatures and safeguard the population from their catastrophic effects. The series’ protagonist Kafka resolves to safeguard humanity from the aforementioned monstrous beings by enlisting in the Japan Defense Force. However, his path takes an unexpected turn as he is suddenly targeted by a Kaiju, resulting in a transformation that turns him into one of the creatures he wanted to fight. It’s this twist that makes for an interesting storyline as it centres around the conflict between Kafka’s identity and his unwavering lifelong aspiration.

Who is in the cast of ‘Kaiju No.8’?

Kaiju No.8 Anime
Image credit: IMDb

Kaiju No.8 will star Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino, Wataru Katoh as Reno Ichikawa and Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro.

When will the ‘Kaiju No.8’ anime premiere?

The upcoming Kaiju No.8 anime series will premiere in April 2024.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When is the ‘Kaiju No. 8’ anime releasing?
The Kaiju No.8 anime series will premiere in April 2024. As of now, no release date has been confirmed.

