Kengan Ashura is back with its second season! The beloved anime series is returning after four years and will cover the Kengan Annihilation Tournament finals.

The original Kengan Ashura manga series made its debut in April 2012 on Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday digital platform. Written by Yabako Sandrovich and illustrated by Daromeon, the Japanese manga series was turned into an anime adaptation and premiered its first season on Netflix in 2019.

【Official Teaser】

KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2

Scheduled for September 21 on Netflix! ✨More: https://t.co/fB2YnAQmHX

pic.twitter.com/y2qNHWPCf1 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) July 12, 2023

The debut season was released in two parts – the first coming out in June and the second in October. After waiting for four years, fans finally have the trailer and release date for Kengan Ashura season 2, and their excitement knows no bounds. In fact, such is the anticipation for season 2 that fans have already started wondering about when Kengan Ashura season 3 will get into production. Well, if you too have similar questions, here’s what we know about Kengan Ashura seasons 2 and 3.

What is the plot of ‘Kengan Ashura’ season 2?

Set in a world where corporations settle their disputes through gladiatorial battles between employed fighters, Kengan Ashura revolves around the story of Tokita Ohma, a young martial artist who enters the world of underground fighting known as the ‘Kengan matches’. Guided by his employer Nogi Hideki, Ohma participates in brutal battles against other skilled fighters to represent and protect his company’s interests. Throughout the series, he faces various opponents with unique fighting styles and abilities.

Season 2 will pick up from the Kengan Annihilation Tournament finals and feature many exciting matches that will showcase the exceptional physical power of Ohma’s competitors.

Is ‘Kengan Ashura’ season 3 happening?

Kengan Ashura Season 2 is headed to Netflix this September, and we’ve got the main art right here! Are YOU ready to resume this daring fist fight to the death?!#KENGANASHURA pic.twitter.com/BiCVvX5vjK — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 22, 2023

It’s pretty clear that the story of Kengan Ashura won’t conclude with just the matches that will be shown in season 2. There are still twelve more intense battles to come, which will ultimately determine the victor of the Kengan Annihilation Tournament. So, fans can definitely expect to see Kengan Ashura season 3 in the future. However, considering it took four years for season 2 to arrive, patience will be a virtue here.

When is ‘Kengan Ashura’ season 2 releasing?

Kengan Ashura season 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix from September 21, 2023.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb and Netflix/Kengan Ashura)