Malbatt: Misi Bakara – A Tribute To Malaysia’s Unsung Heroes

Mention the Battle of Mogadishu and the first movie that comes to mind is Black Hawk Down. Today, we have Malbatt: Misi Bakara to add to that mix, which is directed by Adrian Teh.

The difference between Teh’s version of the 1993 event is that his story highlights the many other parties that weren’t properly portrayed in the Hollywood flick, particularly Malaysia’s involvement in the mission.

ON IEDIL: TUDOR Black Bay in steel case and bracelet; Single breasted velvet jacket and trousers by Polo Ralph Lauren

ON SAM: TUDOR Black Bay in steel case and rubber strap; Corduroy jacket and trousers by Polo Ralph Lauren

ON ADRIAN: TUDOR Ranger in steel case and bracelet; Suede vest, jacket and trousers by Polo Ralph Lauren

ON BRONT: TUDOR Black Bay GMT in steel case and bracelet; Cashmere turtleneck sweater, linen sportscoat, trousers and Alonzo RL velvet slippers by Ralph Lauren Purple Label

“This movie was a huge undertaking,” Teh says. “One that was five years in the making. The moment I wrapped up shooting Paskal, I already began research for the Malbatt story. And I can say that I’ve used every trick I’ve garnered throughout my time in this industry to see this movie through.”

Thankfully, the filming of his previous movie Paskal was a timely project that acted as a springboard to Malbatt. This is because Paskal gave Teh the contacts he’d needed to conduct his research for his latest movie.

With his new contacts in the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), Teh was able to talk to the soldiers assigned to the mission in Mogadishu, as well as visit the army libraries, read the mission reports, and unearth other unknown facts behind the mission.



TUDOR Ranger in steel case and bracelet; Suede vest, jacket and trousers by Polo Ralph Lauren

This is what gives Malbatt: Misi Bakara its authenticity. The fact that Teh did years of legwork before actually beginning filming speaks of the detail he puts into his craft.

“I’d like to say that my movie is ninety per cent accurate,” he says. “Because I did reserve ten per cent’s worth of creative narration to make it an enjoyable story. But other than that, I remained very true to the actual events that took place.”

The plot isn’t the only part where Teh sweats the details, however. Just prepping the uniforms alone cost him a lot of time and money.

“This mission took place in 1993, which was a very long time ago. Because of that, I wasn’t able to find any ready uniforms. The armies don’t keep old stock, particularly the tiger stripe design. Nowadays they wear digital camo prints. So we had to get the designs from the military, print them onto the fabric in Indonesia, then ship those raw materials back to Malaysia before tailoring the individual pieces.”

And this painstaking procedure wasn’t just limited to the Malaysian military alone. Teh also had to repeat the same process for the American and Pakistani militaries, which required even more resources to execute.



ON BRONT TUDOR Black Bay GMT in steel case and bracelet; Cashmere turtleneck sweater, linen sportscoat, trousers and Alonzo RL velvet slippers by Ralph Lauren Purple Label

ON SAM TUDOR Black Bay in steel case and rubber strap; Corduroy jacket and trousers by Polo Ralph Lauren

ON IEDIL TUDOR Black Bay in steel case and bracelet; Single breasted velvet jacket and trousers by Polo Ralph Lauren

“Plus, the United States alone had three different units: the 10th Mountain Division, Rangers, and Delta Force. So it’s safe to say that a lot of effort went into just the uniforms alone.”

Teh’s attention to detail didn’t stop there. Even the vehicles such as the Condor armoured personnel carriers (APC) were built to resemble the originals as much as possible.

“We can’t ship military vehicles to our shooting location in Turkey because it would be a political and logistical nightmare. So we had to build the vehicles on-site. One can imagine the amount of money required to undertake this process, so we did the best we could while maintaining an acceptable budget.”

“We built tanks, humvees, and the Black Hawk, and we did it all under time, budget, and circumstantial limits,” Teh continues. “For instance, it would be very troublesome if our contractors – civilians, basically –could replicate army assets. Which was why I was happy that we got what we had. Vehicles that looked very close to the real thing.”

Interestingly enough, Teh didn’t have to wait until the screening of this movie to convince the public of the vehicles’ authenticity. In fact, his shooting schedule in Turkey had to be halted due to locals believing that the country was gearing up for war.

This was thanks to the filming crew’s blockading of entire streets as well as the transportation of the prop vehicles. And while it did waylay Teh’s shooting plans for a bit, it also stood as a testament to his pursuit of authenticity.

“For me, it is important to stay true to whatever happened. That’s how I want to do it. So based on that spirit, I strive to make everything as real as possible. Hence, the meticulousness.”



TUDOR Ranger in steel case and green fabric strap; Denim jacket and trousers by Valentino

Even the cast played a part in upholding the spirit of the times. “We may not realise it, but things were very different back in 1993,” says Shaheizy Sam. “The culture was different, even the references were too, so I had to be careful of what I said. For instance, during my comedic bits, I had to make sure not to refer to popular standup jokes from recent years. And to get into character, I remember listening to Bon Jovi to put myself in the appropriate mindset.”

Iedil Dzuhrie Alaudin mirrors this thought. “I was given a specific brief regarding my character. The person I played was a huge fan of Wings, so I made sure to listen to the band’s music to better put myself in my character’s shoes.”

But staying true to character was only one of the many challenges that the actors had to face. Another major hurdle was the burden of staying true to history.

“I wanted to do justice to the real people who had to brave the mission, especially to those who had fallen in the line of duty,” says Bront Palarae. “Not only do we need to ensure a good performance on screen, but we also need to balance that artistry with the true purpose of this movie, which is to educate people on what actually happened.”

That education goes both ways, however. According to Shaheizy, he’d learned so much more about himself during the filming of this movie. “There were parts of the movie when I had to reenact my character’s interactions with the locals, and that really connected me to a deeper sense of humanity. Because sometimes innocent people are wronged, and nobody will be there to help them. It’s through acting those scenes that I realised how it’s important to stand up for every person’s rights, no matter the race or religion.”



TUDOR Ranger in steel case and green fabric strap; Top, coat and trousers by Loewe

“I had a similar moment too,” Iedil says. “My character was in charge of a military vehicle, and when I did the scene where I refused to listen to outsiders telling me how I should commandeer my vehicle, I felt as though I was standing up for Malaysia. It really instilled a sense of pride in me.”

And this education is exactly what Teh had in mind when setting out on this project, especially since movies like Malbatt: Misi Bakara have the power to effect change.

“We have so much to be proud of,” Teh says. “It’s just that a lot of us don’t know the stories behind these unsung heroes. And I truly believe in the power of films. In fact, I’m particularly proud of my previous project, Paskal. After that movie aired, the Chief of Navy thanked me personally for increasing the recruit intake by forty per cent. And that’s something money can’t buy. I hope to do the same with Malbatt.”

Perhaps that’s where the value of art comes in. It’s a win-win transaction between the artist and the audience. And in the case of Malbatt: Misi Bakara, it could also ignite more love for the country, especially during this momentous month celebrating our 66th year of freedom.

BANNER IMAGE CREDITS

ON IEDIL: TUDOR Black Bay in steel case and bracelet; Single breasted velvet jacket and trousers by Polo Ralph Lauren

ON SAM: TUDOR Black Bay in steel case and rubber strap; Corduroy jacket and trousers by Polo Ralph Lauren

ON ADRIAN: TUDOR Ranger in steel case and bracelet; Suede vest, jacket and trousers by Polo Ralph Lauren

ON BRONT: TUDOR Black Bay GMT in steel case and bracelet; Cashmere turtleneck sweater, linen sportscoat, trousers and Alonzo RL velvet slippers by Ralph Lauren Purple Label

WORDS BY STUART DANKER

PHOTOGRAPHY BY KIMMUN / HOPSCOTCH STUDIO

ART DIRECTION BY JOYCE LIM

STYLING BY SARAH SAW

MAKE-UP BY JOEY YAP

HAIR BY ALVIN WONG / WENAWAVE SALON