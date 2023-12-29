When it comes to Marvel, it might be a tad bit difficult to keep up with new releases and announcements — thanks to the massive cinematic universes. Marvel’s original 2024 schedule announced an expansive plan for six major movie releases within a single year, consisting of titles from both the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU).

However, with the 118-day-long SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023, several upcoming Marvel movies and shows changed their release dates due to internal reorganisation. These factors led to significant shifts for certain movies, with some being moved from 2023 to 2024 and others being pushed further into 2025 and 2026.

Despite changes in the Marvel movie lineup for 2024, audiences can still expect a diverse and thrilling selection of films. Hint: Deadpool and Spider-Verse.

212 days till ‘DEADPOOL 3’ hits theaters. pic.twitter.com/LRpQf5HmuT — Mutants Updates (@MutantsUpdate) December 27, 2023

If you are curious to know whether your favourite sequel is on the list, take a look at our quick lineup of upcoming Marvel movies in 2024. Check them out!

5 new Marvel movies that should be on your watchlist in 2024

Madame Web

Release date: 14 February 2024

Director: S.J. Clarkson

Madame Web movie is the fourth instalment within Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. In the upcoming movie, Cassandra Webb finds herself grappling with her history while endeavouring to stay alive alongside three young women with remarkable destinies. They are being pursued by a dangerous enemy, forcing Cassie to confront her past while navigating the threat to their lives.

Directed by S. J. Clarkson, the screenplay is a collaboration between Clarkson, Claire Parker, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. The story is crafted by Kerem Sanga, Sazama and Sharpless. Leading the cast is Dakota Johnson in the titular role, supported by Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced and Tahar Rahim.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Release date: 29 March 2024

Director: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is expected to be the concluding chapter in the captivating animated trilogy, following the storyline initiated in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The trilogy has been instrumental in introducing audiences to Miles Morales as well as numerous other Spider-Man iterations.

Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld will reprise their roles as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, respectively. Joining them are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099), Issa Rae as Jessica Drew (Spider-Woman) and Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown (Spider-Punk).

Deadpool 3

Release date: 26 July 2024

Director: Shawn Levy

The yet-untitled Deadpool movie, aka Deadpool 3, is the 34th instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It serves as a continuation of the prequels — Deadpool and Deadpool 2. Directed by Shawn Levy, the upcoming Marvel movie will see Wolverine in the process of recuperating from his wounds when he encounters the outspoken Deadpool. Together, they join forces to take down a mutual adversary.

Additionally, the script is written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Ryan Reynolds and Levy. The film will see Reynolds reprising his role as Wade Wilson/Deadpool alongside Hugh Jackman as the iconic Wolverine. Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand and Jennifer Garner will round off the cast.

Kraven The Hunter

Release date: 30 August 2024

Director: J.C. Chandor

Kraven The Hunter is the fifth movie in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. As his name suggests, Kraven, aka Sergei Kravinoff, is a skilled hunter and tracker. He was born into a Russian aristocratic family and possesses superhuman strength, speed, agility and senses due to a special herb potion he ingests regularly. He is also known for his distinctive appearance, which includes a lion-like mane of hair and a leopard-print vest.

The logline of the film, according to IMDb, states: “Russian immigrant Sergei Kravinoff is on a mission to prove that he is the greatest hunter in the world.” The movie features Aaron Taylor-Johnson portraying the titular character, along with Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, Christopher Abbott and Alessandro Nivola in prominent roles.

Venom 3

Release date: 8 November 2024

Director: Kelly Marcel

Venom 3 will serve as a sequel to Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, continuing the storyline of the iconic titular character. Positioned as the sixth instalment within Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, it follows the events after the first two films.

In her directorial debut, Kelly Marcel is responsible for writing, co-producing and directing the upcoming superhero film. It is based on a story she crafted alongside Tom Hardy, who returns to portray Eddie Brock and Venom.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Venom 3 and Deadpool 3)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the best Marvel movie releasing in 2024?

Deadpool 3 is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024.

– When is Deadpool 3 releasing?

Deadpool 3 will be released on 26 July 2024.

– When is Venom 3 releasing?

Venom 3 will be released on 8 November 2024.