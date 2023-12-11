The Best Movies Based On Roald Dahl Books As Per IMDb

Fighter pilot-turned-celebrated British author Roald Dahl captivated readers of all ages with his whimsical and often macabre tales that seamlessly blend imagination, humour and profound life lessons. His vivid imagery and playful language effortlessly became the template for screenwriters and directors who adapted some of his most famous works for the big screen. And just like the Roald Dahl books, the movies based on them also became timeless in the hearts of generations of young and old audiences.

Three Roald Dahl books — The Witches, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Matilda — have had a bigger pull among filmmakers and fans than others. Each has been adapted at least twice for the big screen and a fourth, The BFG, has had a TV release before a theatrical version. Just like the books they are based on, the films appeal to both children and adults. They include eccentric characters, fantastical settings and unexpected twists and turns, keeping viewers engaged and eager to uncover the next revelation.

But even though Dahl’s works incorporate fantastical elements, they carry deep in them messages concerning real-world human issues such as those around loneliness, parentage, morality, prejudice, bullying, social justice and the triumph of will.

Dahl created unforgettable characters. Whether it is the mischievous Matilda or the eccentric Willy Wonka, the portrayal has a distinct personality and a uniqueness to it that is not present in any other character written by Dahl. This diversity of characters has allowed generations of actors to play the same role differently. Take for instance Willy Wonka. Three actors have now portrayed the iconic candymaker — Gene Wilder, Johnny Depp and, most recently, Timothée Chalamet in the 2023 film Wonka. Each actor was able to give a different touch to the same character and, each was praised for their performance.

Characters created by Dahl are so renowned that in 2012, the UK’s Royal Mail released a set of new stamps based on Quentin Blake’s famous illustrations of Dahl characters The Twits, Matilda, Mr. Fox, James from James and the Giant Peach, The Witches, and Charlie Bucket from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

However, not all of his most famous literary works got a theatrical release. Two of the noteworthy titles that made their way to TV and were positively received include Danny, the Champion of the World (1989) and Esio Trot (2015).

Dahl also wrote original scripts for television shows and movies. One of the most notable ones is the James Bond film You Only Live Twice (1967).

Top Roald Dahl movies based on his best-known works