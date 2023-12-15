Martin Scorcese’s latest release, Killers of the Flower Moon is a testament to the filmmaker’s exceptional talent, thereby marking another career milestone. The movie features established Scorsese collaborators such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, along with a talented Lily Gladstone, who won audiences over with her remarkably powerful performance.

Thanks to his signature storytelling style, viewers get to immerse themselves into the themes of greed, systemic racism and the influence of white supremacy depicted in the film, painting a chilling portrait of historical events and their impact on society. Based on David Grann’s novel of the same name, the movie investigates a series of murders that occurred in the Osage Nation, a Native American tribe in Oklahoma, during the 1920s.

The Osage people had become incredibly wealthy after oil was discovered on their land. The narrative centres on how myriads of Osage tribal members were murdered, often through poisoning or shootings, for their money. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which was then a relatively new organisation, was tasked with dissecting these killings and this became one of the earliest major cases handled by the bureau.

With Killers of the Flower Moon‘s OTT debut on Apple TV+, most of you must have had the opportunity to enjoy Scorcese’s masterpiece already. Now, if you are looking for more movies like Killers of the Flower Moon, we have curated a list of the best crime drama movies that you can watch back-to-back.

Loved ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’? Here are 10 movies like Martin Scorcese’s latest release

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Directed by: Joel and Ethan Coen

Based on Cormac McCarthy’s 2005 novel of the same name, No Country for Old Men takes place in the desert expanse of 1980 West Texas. The plot follows Llewelyn Moss, who discovers the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong on a hunting trip. Despite knowing the risks, he takes the abandoned cast and an assassin named Anton Chigurh begins pursuing him. Sheriff Ed Tom Bell, an ageing lawman, also enters the pursuit, grappling with a transforming society and a haunting secret, plans to locate and safeguard Moss.

With a richly drawn story, full of morally corrupt characters, viewers can find strong parallels between the film and Killers of the Flower Moon, due to the underlying themes of decay in society’s ethics.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Directed by: Paul Thomas Anderson

There Will Be Blood tells the story of a ruthless oil prospector, Daniel Plainview, and his ascent from a struggling silver miner to a prosperous oil tycoon in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Plainview deceives nearby landowners into selling their valuable properties for a fraction of their worth and strikes a deal with a family, promising them riches for drilling rights on their land. As Plainview’s empire grows, tensions escalate in a battle of money versus religion.

With the clashes of egos and ideologies and a protagonist exploiting people for their resources, There Will Be Blood has all the essential elements that make Killers of the Flower Moon a gripping tale.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Memories of Murder (2003)

Directed by: Bong Joon-ho

In 1986, small-time detectives Park and Cho are tasked with investigating a double homicide in a South Korean province. However, as the murderer keeps repeating the same pattern, the duo realise that they might be pursuing the nation’s first documented serial killer. Park and Cho embark on a quest to crack the case in this suspenseful thriller inspired by actual events.

Thematic similarities, like a suspenseful investigation and chilling discoveries after a series of murders, make this Bong Joon-ho masterpiece a must-watch for crime drama fans who loved Killers of the Flower Moon.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Blood Diamond (2006)

Directed by: Edward Zwick

During the turmoil of Sierra Leone’s 1990s civil war, a white South African mercenary and a black Mende fisherman unite on a shared mission to reclaim a precious gem that holds life-changing potential. Assisted by an American journalist, they brave perilous rebel-held lands.

Blood Diamond portrays a nation fractured by the conflict between supporters of the government and rebel groups, capturing the harrowing realities of war. What more? Fans also get to watch Leonardo DiCaprio in all his glory, just like in the Scoresese directorial.

IMDb rating: 8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 63%

The Irishman (2019)

Directed by: Martin Scorsese

Frank Sheeran, a truck driver becomes involved with the Bufalino crime family and through his association with mob boss Russell Bufalino, he then becomes a hitman and enforcer. The film spans several decades, depicting Frank’s involvement in criminal activities and his close relationship with union leader Jimmy Hoffa. Hoffa’s disappearance in 1975 remains a central mystery throughout the movie.

Another Scorsese-De Niro collaboration, this crime drama will keep Killers of the Flower Moon fans glued to their screens. While the time periods and historical contexts differ, both films also have connections to real events as The Irishman is set against the backdrop of organised crime in the mid-20th century.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Wind River (2017)

Directed by: Taylor Sheridan

In Wind River, Cory Lambert, a wildlife officer, discovers the body of an 18-year-old woman on a snowy Wyoming reservation. As the autopsy reveals she was raped, FBI agent Jane Banner enters the scene to lead the investigation. With Lambert as her guide, they join forces to uncover the truth behind the teen’s death. However, their pursuit of answers puts their lives at risk, revealing a dangerous mystery that threatens both of them.

Another gripping tale inspired by true cases of missing native American girls, the Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner-starrer will give audiences a closer look at the oppression faced by indigenous people.

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford (2007)

Directed by: Andrew Dominik

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford recounts the final years of the infamous outlaw Jesse James and his complex relationship with young admirer Robert Ford. As Jesse’s criminal exploits dwindle and the law closes in, Robert becomes part of Jesse’s gang. However, admiration turns to envy for Robert as he witnesses Jesse’s erratic behaviour and falls out of favour with the gang.

The American epic revisionist Western film is a must on the binge-list for anyone who wants to go down the rabbit hole of the nation’s history and the famous crimes and tragedies that shaped it. Additionally, the lyrical structure and dreamy cinematography offer viewers a similar experience as Killers of the Flower Moon.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 77%

Silence (2016)

Directed by: Martin Scorsese

In the 17th century, Portuguese missionaries Father Sebastian Rodrigues and Father Francisco Garupe set off on a dangerous expedition to Japan in search of their missing mentor. Amidst their quest, they provide spiritual guidance to Christian villagers who practice their faith clandestinely. However, in the face of feudal lords and ruling samurai, if captured, they confront a dire choice — renounce their beliefs or bear with excruciating and prolonged torment as a consequence of their unwavering faith.

One of the main themes of Martin Scorsese’s work, of late, has been guilt. Much like Ernest’s conscience weighing down on him with visions of hellfire in Killers of the Flower Moon, Silence portrays Catholic guilt in the form of Jesuit missionaries, who can save their Japanese converts from the wrath of the Tokugawa shogunate at the cost of publicly denouncing their faith. Both films carry the weight of historical crimes as much as personal ones at a deeper level.

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

Hostiles (2017)

Directed by: Scott Cooper

Captain Joseph J. Blocker is a seasoned army officer assigned to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief, Yellow Hawk and his family back to their tribal lands in Montana. Blocker has deep-seated animosity toward Native Americans and reluctantly agrees to the task. During the journey, they encounter Rosalie Quaid, the sole survivor of a brutal Comanche attack that killed her family. Together, they navigate the difficult landscape of the American frontier, facing numerous.

As they travel through hostile territory, the characters confront personal demons, grapple with past tragedies and learn to understand and empathise with each other’s perspectives.

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 70%

Thunderheart (1992)

Directed by: Michael Apted

In a small Native American reservation, a string of murders shocks the community, prompting the FBI to deploy Agent Ray Levoi to lead the investigation. Despite his limited experience, Ray’s one-quarter Sioux heritage leads the FBI to believe he can gather crucial information from the locals. While the reservation’s police officer considers Ray as an outsider, the tribal elder, Chief Ted Thin Elk, sees Ray as the embodiment of Thunderheart, a revered Native American hero. This clash of perceptions adds complexity to Ray’s investigation and his relationship with the community as he navigates the case.

The 1992 suspense movie is also loosely based on historical events and portrays how colonialism impacts Native Americans, and the tribe’s challenges and differences.

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

