Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, who famously starred as the pink-powered Barbie and Ken in this year’s hottest and highest-grossing film, are set to reunite on the silver screen for the reboot of Ocean’s Eleven.

Directed by the brilliant Jay Roach and produced by Josey McNamara, the film, titled Oceans, promises to transport audiences back to the swinging sixties as Gosling and Robbie step into the shoes of a notorious crime couple of that era.

For the unversed, the 2001 blockbuster Ocean’s Eleven witnessed George Clooney stepping into the shoes of the iconic Frank Sinatra, portraying the charismatic Danny Ocean. He was joined by an A-list ensemble cast, featuring Hollywood stars like Don Cheadle, Matt Damon, Casey Affleck and Brad Pitt. The dashing Andy Garcia took on the role of the main antagonist, with Julia Roberts providing the perfect bookend to the cast.

The success of the original film spawned two global sequels, solidifying its status as a beloved franchise. In 2018, Sandra Bullock took the helm in a reboot titled Ocean’s Eight, with an all-female cast. And now, the saga continues with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling steering yet another reimagination of the Ocean’s movies, leaving fans craving for more updates about the soft reboot of the iconic franchise.

If you happen to be one of those fans who is digging for details about this Barbie duo’s upcoming collab, here’s everything you need to know about the Ocean’s Eleven prequel.

‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel: Unveiling all the exciting details

The buzz around the Ocean’s Eleven prequel has been steadily building since Warner Bros. confirmed the film in August 2022. Promising an exhilarating experience that pays homage to the beloved franchise, Margot Robbie was confirmed to lead the cast early on, with Ryan Gosling subsequently joining the crime drama spectacle.

Producer Joey McNamara said the following at the BFI London Film Festival, “I can’t say much, but I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise.” McNamara is excited for audiences to experience the magic Robbie and Gosling bring to the screen, hinting at a collaboration that goes beyond the heist genre.

Titled Oceans, the prequel is not just a reboot but a journey into the past, exploring the roots of Danny Ocean’s life. Not to mention, the latest reports also reveal that Robbie and Gosling will play the roles of Danny Ocean’s parents.

Set against the glamorous backdrop of Monte Carlo in 1962, Oceans will follow Robbie as she takes the lead in assembling a dream team, with Gosling by her side, to teach their son Danny (Clooney) and daughter Debbie (Sandra Bullock) the art of stealing from the rich.

The film is expected to set up what is the Ocean’s trilogy, consisting of Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen as well as the spinoff, Ocean’s 8.

Who else is joining the cast of the ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel?

As of now, Robbie and Gosling are the only stars officially confirmed to be a part of the project. However, the prospect of additional A-listers joining the crew has us on the edge of our seats. A trailer or teaser is also yet to be released of Oceans.

Do we have a release date for the ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel’?

While Oceans has been in active development since last year, a release date is yet to be confirmed.

Nevertheless, the anticipation is mounting and fans can’t wait to see Robbie and Gosling, once again, light up the screen with their chemistry.

(Header and feature image courtesy: Credits: IMDb/Ocean’s Eleven/Terminal/La La Land)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is in the cast of the Ocean’s Eleven prequel?

As of now, the confirmed cast includes Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Additional cast members are yet to be officially announced.

– Which role will Margot Robbie play in the Ocean’s Eleven prequel?

Margot Robbie will take on the role of Danny Ocean’s mother. For the unversed, George Clooney played Danny Ocean in the original Ocean’s Eleven movie and its sequels.

– What will be the plot of the Ocean’s Eleven prequel?

The plot of the Ocean’s Eleven prequel, titled Oceans, is not yet fully known. However, the film will be set in the 1960s, specifically in Monte Carlo in 1962. It will follow Robbie and Gosling as they play the parents of Danny and Debbie Ocean.