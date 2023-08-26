11 Celebrity Couples Who Fell In Love On Movie Sets

Good casting in movies and TV shows can often bring out beautiful on-screen pairs. Hence, it is not unusual for some of these celebrity couples to take their love from the celluloid to the real world and prove that truth can sometimes be sweeter than fiction.

While many like the Hollywood sweethearts Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and the Crash Landing On You fame Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin decided to walk down the aisle together, other celebrity couples like Andrew Rannells and Tuc Watkins stayed happy in their long-term relationship.

Over the years, these famous pairings have not just brought their onscreen projects immense success, but have also drawn much fanfare over their real-life chemistry. From Sound of Colors (2005) co-stars Ruby Lin and Wallace Huo to The Place Beyond the Pines duo, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, explore some iconic larger-than-life love stories here.

These celebrity couples found love on the sets

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

One of the most celebrity couples, when Lively and Reynolds first met on the sets of Green Lantern in 2010, they were both involved with other people. While Lively was dating her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley, Reynolds was married to Avengers fame Scarlett Johansson.

However, the two Hollywood stars found themselves single shortly after and according to sources, started dating in 2011. Lively was spotted leaving Reynolds’ Boston apartment after attending his birthday in October that year. This was followed by an internal source telling People that at that time they were “very much a couple” and were “really happy together”.

The pair secretly wed on 9 September 2012 in South Carolina. They are currently proud parents to four children: daughters James, Inez and Betty, and a new baby they welcomed in February 2023.

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem

Did you know that Cruz and Bardem are one of the only six elite married couples who have been nominated for the Oscars in the same year? While Bardem was shortlisted in the Best Actor category for his role in Being the Ricardos (2021), Cruz was in the running for the Best Actress title for playing Janis Martínez Moreno in Parallel Mothers (2021).

Bardem and Cruz first met on the sets of the 1992 Spanish film Jamón Jamón. However, their love story started years later while they were filming for Vicky Cristina Barcelona, co-starring Scarlett Johansson in 2007.

They said their vows in a private ceremony in 2010. The actor-couple share two children — a son born in 2011 and a daughter born two years later.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

One of the most celebrity couples in Hollywood, Gosling and Mendes turned their reel love story real shortly after filming The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011.

The extremely private couple welcomed their first child, daughter Esmeralda Amada Gosling, in September 2014. Mendes later opened up about how she never wanted children until she fell for Gosling. The duo became proud parents to a second daughter in April 2016, who they named Amada Lee Gosling, after Mendes’ grandmother.

The Ghost Rider actor showed off her wrist tattoo ‘de Gosling’ in November 2022, suggesting that she and Gosling are husband and wife. According to sources, in Hispanic culture, the use of ‘de’ or ‘of’ unites the woman’s last name with her husband’s after marriage. Later that month, Mendes appeared on Channel Nine’s Today to promote her charity work and referred to the Barbie star as her “husband” for the first time in public.

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig

From falling in love on set to welcoming their daughter together in 2018, theirs is a decade-old Hollywood love story. Although Weisz met the James Bond star Craig back in the ’90s as an industry newcomer in London, it was only in February 2010 that the two got together on the sets of Dream House.

Craig and Weisz exchanged vows in a secret ceremony in New York in 2011 in the presence of Weisz’s son, Henry, from her former partner Darren Aronofsky and Craig’s daughter, Ella, from his marriage to actor Fiona Loudon.

One of the most famous reel to real-life celebrity couples, the duo welcomed a daughter in 2018.

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith

Be it Jada’s scandal with American singer August Alsina or Smith’s Oscar slap controversy, their love story has always stirred quite the tabloid frenzy. One of the most celebrity couples in Hollywood, when Will Smith first met Jada Pinkett-Smith, who had come to the sets of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996) to audition for a role, the former was married to Our Journey fame Sheree Zampino.

However, after they split in 1995, Will made up his mind to date Jada. In an October 2018 episode of Jada’s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, Will recalled calling up the Queen Cleopatra narrator to ask if she was seeing anyone then. When the latter said no, he replied with a cheeky, “Cool. You’re seeing me now.”

The duo got married on 31 December 1997 in her hometown of Baltimore, while Jada was three months pregnant with their son, Jaden. They welcomed their daughter Willow in the year 2000.

It was also revealed in a 2021 interview with GQ, that the two were in a non-monogamous open marriage. The I Am Legend actor confirmed that they have both engaged in relationships with other people.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

“I first saw Deepika Padukone in a beautiful silver gown at an event in 2012 and was mesmerised by her,” Singh once recalled in an episode of filmmaker Karan Johar’s hit celeb talk show, Koffee With Karan.

One of the most famous B-town couples, Padukone and Singh started growing close while shooting for their first film together, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela (2013). While the duo kept their personal equation under wraps, rumour has it that both started dating after the movie.

After a five-year-old relationship and four hit movies together, Padukone and Singh exchanged vows in a grand wedding held on 14 and 15 November 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

She has had a crush on him since she was 11. He fell for her while playing Shiva to her Isha in the Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022).

Actors Bhatt and Kapoor, who welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022, have been one of the most headline-grabbing celebrity couples in Bollywood.

According to sources, it was when Kapoor was working as an assistant director for Bhansali’s Black (2005), that an 11-year-old Bhatt, who was auditioning for the movie, developed a crush on the Saawariya actor.

Years later, in season 7 of Koffee With Karan, the Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahaani actor revealed that the duo reconnected while on a flight to Tel Aviv, Israel, for a Brahmāstra workshop. The couple, which grew closer during the nearly four-year-long shoot, tied the knot on the balcony of their Bandra home, Vastu, in Mumbai on 14 April 2022.

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin

While Hyun Bin and Son’s first project together was the 2017 action crime thriller The Negotiation, this famous South Korean real-life couple fell in love two years later while playing star-crossed lovers in the hit K-drama Crash Landing On You.

Hyun Bin and Son’s sizzling chemistry and frequent get-togethers since their show stirred multiple rumours. Finally, on 1 January 2021, the South Korean tabloid Dispatch published an article about the duo being in a romantic relationship.

Since then, the ‘BinJin’ ship sailed stronger than ever, and the duo tied the knot on 31 March 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. Their agencies Vast Entertainment and MSteam Entertainment made the news public by uploading Hyun Bin and Son’s official wedding pictures on Instagram.

They welcomed their first newborn, a healthy baby boy, on 27 November 2022.

Andrew Rannells and Tuc Watkins

These real-life lovers, who played on-screen couple Hank and Larry in the 2018 stage production of The Boys in the Band, started dating shortly after.

Since then, the duo has been together and living the best love story — one filled with multiple trips and goofy selfies. They made an official confirmation of their relationship in separate Instagram posts the same year. They also reprised their roles in the 2020 Netflix film adaptation of the play.

While Rannells told People in May 2023 that he doesn’t intend on getting kids of his own, the American actor has been supportive of Watkins’ twins, who the latter had via a surrogate in 2013.

Ruby Lin and Wallace Huo

One of the most famous Taiwanese celebrity couples, Lin and Huo have loved the friends-to-lovers trope.

Staying friends for a decade after their 2005 collaboration in the hit Chinese-Taiwanese TV series Sound of Colors, the duo became romantically involved around Lin’s birthday in January 2016.

On 20 May 2016, Lin confirmed her relationship with the Taiwanese actor and months later, on 31 July 2016, the duo exchanged vows in an extravagant wedding at the Bulgari Hotel in Bali. This was followed by a second ceremony in Taipei on 2 August 2016.

The couple are now parents to a beautiful daughter, Huo Hsiao-Ju.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

Although this reel to real-life couple has kept most of their relationship details under wraps, Brody revealed on Anna Faris’ Unqualified podcast in March 2021 that he met Meester for the first time when she was on Gossip Girl. He added that he had “bumped into” Meester over the next few years before they worked together on the set of the 2011 movie The Oranges.

Since then, the celebrity couple was spotted hanging out together quite often. However, it was only in February 2013 that Us Weekly announced that The Weekend Away fame Meester was in a relationship with the Jennifer’s Body actor. A year later, the lovebirds got hitched in a private ceremony in Northern California.

In August 2015, Meester and Brody became proud parents to their first newborn, daughter Arlo Day Brody. In September 2020, the couple welcomed their second baby, a son whose name is yet to be revealed.

