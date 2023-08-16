Rick and Morty fans, get ready for the return of your favourite show. Adult Swim has just dropped the trailer for Rick and Morty season 7 and the excitement for the new season is at an all-time high.

It’s Rick v. Rick Prime – Season 7 premiere date drops next week #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/G1jSO189nj — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 15, 2023

So, without further, here is a lowdown on Rick and Morty’s upcoming season, including its plot details, likely release date and returning voice cast.

What will be the plot for ‘Rick and Morty’ season 7?

According to the trailer, the new season will heavily focus on the conflict between Rick C-137 and Rick Prime.

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, Rick and Morty follows the adventures of Rick Sanchez, an eccentric scientist and his caring yet anxious grandson Morty Smith. Their activities involve a mixture of ordinary family life and extraordinary interdimensional escapades featuring time travel, parallel universes and bizarre creatures.

Who is in the voice cast of ‘Rick and Morty’ season 7?

The upcoming seventh season of Rick and Morty will also see a significant change as it will be the first one without series co-creator Justin Roiland’s involvement. For those not aware of the behind-the-scenes drama that engulfed the show recently, Roiland was let go by Adult Swim earlier this year due to allegations of domestic violence and sexual harassment. He not only co-created the show but also lent his voice to various characters, including the titular duo of Rick and Morty.

Adult Swim has been secretive about revealing who will voice Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith in the forthcoming seasons. During a recent San Diego Comic-Con event, producer Steve Levy provided an update on the situation regarding the new voice cast. He mentioned that they are in the final stages of selecting replacements and confirmed that the new cast members will aim to replicate the original voices as closely as possible.

The other regular cast members are all set to come back, including Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith, Morty and Summer’s father and Rick’s son-in-law, Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith, Morty’s elder sister and Rick’s granddaughter and Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith, Morty and Summer’s mother and Rick’s daughter.

When is ‘Rick and Morty’ season 7 releasing?

Even though an exact release date for the upcoming season has not been disclosed yet, fans can expect its arrival during the upcoming Fall season. Adult Swim has confirmed in the trailer that they will unveil the specific premiere date for season 7 in the coming weeks.

Check out the ‘Rick and Morty’ season 7 trailer below

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/Rick and Morty)

