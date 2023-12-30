Looking for the perfect show to binge-watch as you ring in the New Year? Look no further than School Spirits, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Crafted by the imaginative duo Megan and Nate Trinrud, the first season of this enthralling teen drama, initially premiering on Paramount+, captivated audiences with its mix of suspense, drama and comedy.

Following the resounding success of its first season, School Spirits is now returning with season 2. While the anticipation for the return of the Split River High students is palpable, we explore everything there is to know about School Spirits season 2 from its potential plot to the release date.

What is ‘School Spirits’ all about?

For the uninitiated, the plot of the series centres around Maddie (Peyton List), a teenage girl (actually, a spirit) navigating the afterlife and unravelling the mysteries of her disappearance, solving crimes and adjusting to the peculiarities of her adolescent afterlife.

While the news of the renewal came earlier this year in June, the announcement of School Spirits season 2 wasn’t a big surprise, as from the cliffhanger ending of the debut season, fans kind of saw it coming.

Now, Milo Manheim who plays Wally in the show has tantalisingly hinted in an interview that the unresolved plot points from the first season were deliberate, merely setting the stage for a much grander narrative. Manheim’s revelation suggests that season 2 will delve deeper into the mysteries, promising a larger, more complex story. Which brings us to…

The potential plot of ‘School Spirits’ season 2

The central conflict for season 2 will revolve around Maddie’s quest to reclaim her body from the supernatural clutches of Janet. This promises a gripping showdown between the two characters across different planes of existence, a stark departure from the first season’s focus on afterlife crime-fighting.

Additionally, the new season may shed light on Janet’s backstory, providing insight into her enigmatic character.

‘School Spirits’ season 2 cast: Who could return to reprise their roles?

Anchored by a stellar ensemble in its first season, School Spirits is poised to maintain this strength in its second season as well. Peyton List is anticipated to reprise her role as Maddie along with Kristian Flores as Simon Elroy, Milo Manheim as Wally Clark, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Josh Zuckerman as the evil Mr. Martin, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera and Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer.

The character of Janet, a looming presence in the first season, is expected to make a dramatic entrance in the second, heightening the intrigue.

Will ‘School Spirits’ season 2 premiere on Netflix?

As a Paramount+ original, the fate of School Spirits season 2 streaming on Netflix remains uncertain. However, given the series’ success, it’s plausible that the sequel will find its way to Netflix sooner rather than later.

Do we have a release date for ‘School Spirits’ season 2?

While an official release date is yet to be unveiled, if School Spirits season 2 follows a production timeline similar to its first season, a late summer or early fall 2024 release on Paramount+ appears likely.

Is there an official trailer for ‘School Spirits’ season 2?

There’s no official teaser or trailer for season 2 yet. However, it’s only a matter of time before a sneak peek offers a glimpse into the upcoming spirits’ shenanigans.

Meanwhile, check out the ‘School Spirits’ season 1 trailer:

(Hero and feature image courtesy: IMDb/School Spirits)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is there going to be a season 2 of School Spirits?

Yes, School Spirits is returning for a second season! The renewal was announced in June of this year.

– What does the ending of School Spirits mean?

The season 1 ending revealed Maddie’s disappearance is not a result of murder but rather due to possession by the spirit Janet, setting the stage for a season 2 cliffhanger. The resolution of Maddie’s fate could involve her coming back to life, but there are unresolved elements that need addressing.

– Is School Spirits based on a book?

No, School Spirits is not based on a book. The series was inspired by the creative minds of Megan and Nate Trinrud, who drew inspiration from TV shows they enjoyed together as children.

– Who is the villain in School Spirits?

Mr. Martin, the only adult spirit at the school, emerges as the potential main villain. He manipulates teen spirits by posing as an afterlife counsellor, extracting their deepest secrets. His involvement in afterlife research before his death makes his character a bit crooked.