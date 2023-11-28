Grand sets, elaborate costumes and creative dialogues — televisions and streaming screens provide a unique gateway to historical eras, teleporting audiences to the time we have only read about in books. With period shows like Netflix’s The Crown keeping audiences hooked to the screens by dramatising the lives of the British royal family since 2016, it’s worth taking a look at more series in the genre.

For the past couple of years, period dramas have elevated the quality of the genre by offering an immersive experience that unveils the hidden stories behind royal courts, political landscapes and the intimate lives of historical figures. With meticulous research, brilliant performances and intricate storytelling, these shows have captured the fascination of audiences worldwide. They not only entertain but also educate, shedding light on bygone eras and the complexities of power, duty and personal sacrifice.

A mother’s love.

From the elegance of the Victorian era, with its grand balls and societal intricacies, to the Renaissance, where art, intellect and political intrigue collide — deciding which period to jump into could be a tough choice! Especially, with The Crown’s season 6 marking the final chapter of the hit Netflix drama in 2023, viewers are going to be looking for similar period dramas filled with monarchs, aristocrats and notable figures.

For such fans, we have curated a list of shows like The Crown that will not only entertain but also enlighten viewers, allowing them to traverse the lanes of history from the comfort of their living rooms. So, scroll away!

Shows like ‘The Crown’ to binge-watch after you’ve finished the finale

Downtown Abbey (2010)

Downton Abbey follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the early 20th century, specifically focusing on their estate called Downton Abbey. The series begins with the sinking of the Titanic in 1912, which causes the heir of Downton Abbey, Patrick Crawley to perish. This leads to a search for a new successor, as the family learns that their cousin, Matthew Crawley, a middle-class lawyer, is the next in line to inherit the estate. The show delves into the lives of the Crawley family members, including the Earl and Countess of Grantham, Robert and Cora Crawley, their three daughters Mary, Edith and Sybil and their interactions with their extensive household staff.

Set on a fictional Yorkshire country estate, the characters are inspired by real-life characters from post-Edwardian society. The various subplots involve romance, class struggle, societal changes and historical events such as World War I, the Spanish influenza pandemic and the Roaring Twenties.

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

The Great (2020)

If you are looking for similar shows like The Crown, The Great is your next best option as it is loosely based on the life of Catherine the Great, the Empress of All Russia. It follows a fictionalised version of Catherine’s arrival in Russia and her marriage to Emperor Peter III, which leads to her subsequent attempts to overthrow him and seize power.

The series begins with Catherine, a young and idealistic woman from Germany, arriving in Russia to marry Emperor Peter III, whom she initially believed to be a kind and progressive ruler. However, she soon discovers that Peter is erratic and cruel, making her life at the Russian court difficult. She quickly becomes disillusioned with his rule and begins plotting to overthrow him and take the throne for herself by gathering allies and navigating the complex political landscape of the Russian court.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

The Tudors (2007)

The Tudors focuses on the life, reign and relationships of King Henry VIII of England and his court. The series portrays the tumultuous period of Henry VIII’s rule during the 16th century. It vividly portrays Henry’s passionate pursuit of divorcing Catherine of Aragon to marry Anne Boleyn, whose eventual downfall leads to subsequent marriages, including Jane Seymour and others, capturing the dramatic and transformative era of the Tudor dynasty amidst political intrigue, religious upheaval and personal turmoil.

Fans of The Crown are bound to enjoy the complex interpersonal dynamics and scandalous affairs weaved into the storyline of the show.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 69%

The Gilded Age (2022)

The Gilded Age unfolds within the United States during the titular era, focusing on the prosperous years of the 1880s in the vibrant setting of New York City. It follows a young woman entering New York City’s structured social scene in 1882. She becomes intertwined in the daily tensions between the nouveau riche Russell family and the established van Rhijn-Brook family, who reside as neighbours near Fifth Avenue on the Upper East Side.

The narrative delves into the conflicts among the upper and upper-middle classes, the Black upper class, and the domestic workers responsible for tending to their various needs. It also navigates the complexities and clashes within these intersecting social circles against the backdrop of late 19th-century Manhattan.

IMDb rating: 8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

Versailles (2015)

Versailles is a historical drama television series that offers a fictionalised portrayal of the life of King Louis XIV of France and the construction of the Palace of Versailles. Following the Fronde in 1667, the French nobility started challenging and rebelling against the monarchy. In response, a youthful King Louis XIV relocated the court from Château de Saint-Germain-en-Laye near Paris to his father’s former hunting lodge situated near the village of Versailles, aiming to assert his authority.

As Louis undertakes the renovation and enlargement of the Palace of Versailles, the displaced nobles, obliged to accompany the king to this unfamiliar setting, become entangled in escalating and perilous political schemes.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 57%

The Borgias (2011)

Another show like The Crown, inspired by real incidents, The Borgias centres around Rodrigo Borgia, who later became Pope Alexander VI and his family. Set in Rome, alongside various locales in Italy and France, during the late 15th century, the series portrays Borgia’s relentless quest to secure the papal election, his eventual ascent to the papacy and his family’s ongoing battle to uphold and expand their political influence.

The series was known for its portrayal of the Borgia family’s ambitions, corruption and the lengths they went to maintain their influence during that period.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

The Empress (2022)

The Empress showcases the life and experiences of Empress Elisabeth, exploring her journey as a significant historical figure within the context of the Austrian Empire. At 16, Bavarian Duchess Elisabeth ‘Sisi’ von Wittelsbach falls for Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria, who was initially meant to marry her sister, Duchess Helene. Against expectations, Elisabeth and Franz Joseph tie the knot. Upon her arrival in Vienna, she grapples with the intricacies of court politics and contends with the manipulative nature of her husband’s family.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

Reign (2013)

Reign follows the early years in the life of Mary, Queen of Scots, beginning with her arrival in France as a teenager, her engagement and marriage to Prince Francis II of France, and the political and personal challenges she faced. Set in 16th-century France, the series explores the complexities of court life, the power struggles, alliances and betrayals that were commonplace in the royal circles of Europe during that era.

Additionally, the show intertwines historical events with fictional elements, adding intrigue and drama to Mary’s story as she navigates her duties as a queen, her relationships and the threats to her throne.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

Bridgerton (2020)

Based on a series of novels by Julia Quinn of the same name, Bridgerton is set in the Regency era in London and revolves around the esteemed Bridgerton family and the high society’s intricate social scene. The plot starts with the debutante season of Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the Bridgerton family. As she enters the competitive marriage market, she forms a mutual arrangement with Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, to navigate the challenges of courtship while hiding their real intentions — Daphne seeks a love match, while Simon wants to avoid marriage altogether.

Throughout the series, the audience is introduced to various members of the Bridgerton royal family, each with their own trials and tribulations in love and society and also follows the lives of other prominent families, scandalous gossip spread by the enigmatic Lady Whistledown.

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 82%

Queen Charlotte (2023)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story serves as a prequel spin-off to the original Bridgerton series. It loosely follows the journey of Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz as she ascends to influence and authority during the late 18th century. The miniseries comprises two storylines. One is set in the present time of Bridgerton, starting in 1817 after the passing of the royal successor, Princess Charlotte. This event leads the Queen to urge her children to wed and ensure another royal heir. The other storyline commences in 1761, showcasing Charlotte’s encounter and marriage to King George. This particular storyline looks into the dynamics of the King and Queen’s union, alongside King George’s struggle with mental illness.

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

