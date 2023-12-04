It’s been two years since we last saw Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, appearing in what is currently the seventh highest-grossing film of all time, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

That film blew fans away with its emotional story that also brought back former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, as well as a host of their villains.

But, as the MCU continues, what are the chances of a potential Spider-Man 4? Well, Holland has now given an update on the prospect of another sequel and, at this point, it seems like it’s still very much up in the air.

‘Spider-Man 4’: What does Tom Holland have to say about it?

Speaking at a press conference for the Critics Choice Association, as reported by Deadline, Holland said of a potential fourth film: “All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character.

“Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy.”

He continued: “So, I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character. But that said, if we can figure that out, I would be a fool not to put the suit back on again because I owe everything to Spider-Man.

“I love the character and the people I get to work with. So, I would love to tell another story, but I’ll only tell it if we can find the right one”

Holland isn’t the only actor from the Spider-Man universe to have talked about a potential return. Last year, Alfred Molina, AKA Doctor Octopus, spoke with RadioTimes about whether his character would be back at some point.

He said: “I can neither confirm nor deny. That’s the official line. I got into a bit of trouble over the last iteration because I happened to let the cat out of the bag quite innocently.

“Just accidentally, I was talking to a journalist who said, ‘So, you know, how’s the Spider-Man movie going?’ And I went, ‘Oh, great thanks’. Then literally the next day, Variety was like, ‘Alfred Molina reveals Doc Ock returns.'”

(Hero and feature image credits: IMDb)

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.