There’s no shortage of epic games for Star Wars enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a world of lightsabers, blaster battles, and cannons. But if you’re a fan of the classics and eager to own these gems in a tangible, up-to-date form on your Nintendo Switch, you’re in for a treat!

Star Wars Heritage Pack, a treasure trove of seven iconic games, previously available only digitally, is making its way into the physical world of the Nintendo Switch in December 2023. Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games have joined forces to unveil the exciting news. The best part? You can pre-order this stellar collection now and have it arrive just in time for the holiday season. On that note…

Here’s all that’s inside the ‘Star Wars Heritage Pack’

This awe-inspiring pack is a must-have for Star Wars aficionados and gamers looking to relive the magic of these seven iconic games:

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Star Wars: Republic Commando Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (requires digital download) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II (requires digital download)

These timeless classics are a throwback to the early 2000s when the prequels graced the silver screen, with The Force Unleashed being the latest addition to the collection, having made its debut in 2008.

An array of ‘Star Wars’ adventures await you for your Nintendo Switch

The Heritage Pack offers an exciting range of single-player experiences set in the rich tapestry of the Star Wars universe. Get ready for thrilling lightsaber duels and intense third-person action in the Jedi Knight series and The Force Unleashed games that paved the way for the modern Star Wars Jedi titles.

Republic Commando provides a unique twist with its squad-based shooter gameplay, offering a fresh perspective on the Star Wars saga, set between the events of Episodes 2 and 3. If high-speed pod racing is your thing, Episode 1 Racer lets you take the wheel and relive the excitement of The Phantom Menace.

Finally, the Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) series — the crowning jewels of this collection — whisks you away to a galaxy far far away, thousands of years before the prequels. Immerse yourself in these expansive, party-based RPGs with original stories that have captivated fans for years.

How is the ‘Star Wars Heritage Pack’ for Nintendo Switch priced?

The physical release of the Heritage Pack is not only an amazing gaming opportunity but also a fantastic deal. At just USD 60 (MYR 283 approximately) for seven incredible games, it’s a steal! Plus, it’s USD 20 cheaper than the digital version available on the eShop.

To ensure you don’t miss out on the limited physical copy stocks, pre-order your now through the Nintendo eShop.

When is the Star Wars Heritage Pack game finally releasing?

The digital edition of the Star Wars Heritage Pack is already available for download on the Nintendo Switch, but for those who crave the tactile experience, the physical edition drops on Friday, December 8. Make sure you’re ready to embark on epic Star Wars adventures this holiday season.

May the force be with you!

(Header and feature image courtesy: Credits: Star Wars/IMDb)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which games are included in the Star Wars Heritage Pack?

The Star Wars Heritage Pack includes Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Star Wars: Republic Commando, Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer, Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II.

– How many Star Wars games are there for Nintendo Switch?

As of October 2023, there are seven Star Wars games included in the Star Wars Heritage Pack for Nintendo Switch.