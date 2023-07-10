Sumpahan Jerunei Breaks The Curse Two Years After Filming

I’m on set with part of the cast of Sumpahan Jerunei. Those present included the director Jason Chong, as well as actors Tony Eusoff, Bront Palarae, Amerul Affendi, and Syafie Naswip. Among them, more than a century’s worth of show business experience.

But I might be wrong. Just as I was wrong about how it would’ve been intimidating to be among such veterans of the industry. The first few moments spent breaking the ice were as fun as could be. And I very quickly found my conversational stride with them, as if talking with old friends.

The cast also seemed to share a similar connection amongst themselves, despite not seeing each other since the movie’s filming which took place pre-COVID. And the pandemic had definitely thrown a wrench into the works, as the film’s first screening was supposed to take place a couple of years back, and it was delayed right up to this month, July 2023.

“It wasn’t just the screening that was affected,” Chong says. “Just finishing the film itself was tough thanks to the lockdowns.” According to him, post-production had also proven to present its challenges as many companies couldn’t operate during the movement control order. Despite that, the team still managed to pull through, all ready to make big waves in the movie industry.

On the surface, Sumpahan Jerunei tells a tale based on the real burial customs of the Melanau people from Sarawak, Malaysia. Chong chose to explore this topic further because he held a macabre interest on the subject, which was fuelled by his not knowing of this ritual, despite being Malaysian.

And as fate would have it, he would stumble across the original research that was initially compiled for a documentary. It was with this material that Chong brought his story to life. But that’s about as much as Chong wishes to disclose, as he doesn’t want to give too much of the story away.

“I want the audience to uncover the story along with the characters,” Chong says. “So I don’t want to reveal too much. If I would briefly describe it, it’s a cultural story at its core, but it’s set in the horror genre. I can divulge this much though – ghosts aren’t necessarily the bad guys in a story. In fact, ghosts can make for great characters entirely.”

Speaking of characters, it’s important to note that Chong’s vision for the film was for it to be character-driven. A very attainable condition, judging from the breadth of talent in the ensemble cast.

The actors didn’t just bring their acting skills to the set, however. They also brought their wit and charming personalities, which took the edge off the demanding project. “Filming with the cast and crew was an adventure of its own,” Chong says. “Even though the shoot was tough, I had a blast the entire time.”

For the director, the main challenges involved maintaining the proper ambience for a horror story. And when this involves the installation and use of 360-degree green screens in the jungle, one can see how tedious logistics alone can get.

Relying on visual effects also presented its own challenges, such as requiring the cast to perform certain scenes purely out of imagination.

From the actors’ perspective, the physical parts of filming were where most of the difficulties lay. “We had to shoot in quicksand,” Palarae recounts. “That was unnerving. I was also hit by a cable, and some of us had to roll down the hill over and over to get that perfect take. So it was pretty demanding.”

It’s not just the physical exertion. There are also the tiny details that require tons of effort to get right, but typically go unnoticed by the viewer. “Moving in the jungle isn’t easy,” Tony says. “And even if you nail your lines, you need to be mindful of where you position yourself. Being off by just a couple of inches means you’re out of the frame.”

Despite having overcome the difficulties through their own capacities, the actors also recognise the effort of the support crew that made filming possible. “If you think that walking in a dense jungle is tough, try walking in a dense jungle while carrying a camera,” Tony says.

Palarae also chimes in, thanking the crew. “In order for us to work, somebody else had to be there way earlier and later. They had to prepare the set, carry equipment, ensure our safety, and much more behind the scenes. We were lucky because the crew was at the top of their game, and once you work in this environment, you’ll naturally demand the best out of yourself too.” Great words from an established actor. Maybe that’s why the cast made swift work of their challenges on set.

But having a great cast doesn’t matter if the director doesn’t know how to lead, and that’s where Chong shines. Having earned his chops as an actor, Chong knows exactly how to communicate his ideas to the acting crew. Not only that, it’s much easier for the cast to accept Chong’s suggestions, knowing that the director had worked his way up in the industry.

“Trust is very important to me,” Tony says. “Especially when it comes to trust between actors and directors. If I don’t trust the director, I wouldn’t even work on the project. There’s no point. With Jason, I have that trust.”

Amirul mirrors these thoughts. “Jason knows how to get the most out of his actors. He values our input, and he’ll tease out all the nuances of our character by asking how we’d personally approach certain scenes. I loved working with him because of this.”

Trust doesn’t need to exist between departments only, however. It’s also the trust between actors that can affect the smoothness of shoots. For Syafie, it’s the heavy scenes that demand the most trust. Because according to him, it’s not just an actor’s skills that sell the scene. It’s also the chemistry between the actors, and when portraying key moments like murder or betrayal, it’s imperative that everyone in the scene believes in what they’re doing.

Trust is easy to come by between the actors, though. The cast of Sumpahan Jerunei was lucky in that regard as they had all gelled from the get-go. What enhanced their team spirit was the fact that they’d stayed together on set. This meant a lot of bonding time, with the cherry on top being how each cast member brought different things to the table – quite literally.

“Syafie is a good cook,” Bront says. “And Amirul was decent as well, even though he was sourcing recipes from his wife. I’m the worst when it comes to the kitchen, which is why I was glad for the other members. I’m also glad to have spent all that time getting to know them. It was fun.” It seems like the bonds they’ve built still hold strong today, many years later.

That probably explains the warmth I felt the moment I entered the room. The team didn’t just get a film out of this project. They also forged enduring friendships, evidenced by the affectionate back patting and playful teasing exchanged among themselves.

This is when a striking paradox presents itself. Despite being the crew for a horror film, the cast of Sumpahan Jerunei has been nothing but amicable. And if the chemistry they share is this amazing during the interview, then heaven only knows the magic they’ll bring to the big screen.