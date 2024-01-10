Netflix just dropped another binge-worthy gem with its latest action-comedy series – The Brothers Sun.

The eight-part series headlined by the iconic Michelle Yeoh follows a Taiwanese crime family who are thrown into absolute frenzy when a mysterious assassin strikes. Things get even more twisted when the younger brother, who had been oblivious about his family’s dark truth, has to step up.

Well, if you have already devoured the first season like us, you’re likely on the edge of your seat, eagerly anticipating the second season.

So, will we get to see more of Eileen, Bruce and Charles soon? Here is everything you need to know about The Brothers Sun season 2 – from its potential plot to the release date and more.

But first, what is ‘The Brothers Sun’ about?

The Netflix series revolves around a Taiwanese crime family thrown into disarray when a mysterious assassin targets the powerful triad’s head. Michelle Yeoh leads the cast as Eileen Sun, alongside Justin Chien as the legendary killer Charles Chairleg Sun and Sam Song Li as the naive yet pivotal Bruce Sun.

The series masterfully weaves themes of brotherhood and family against the backdrop of Taipei’s deadly underworld clashes.

So, will there be a ‘The Brothers Sun’ season 2?

While Netflix has yet to confirm a second season, the creators, Byron Wu and Brad Falchuk, are already teasing the possibility.

“The end of the season is a happy moment for the family, but when you’re living as a gangster, you can never truly relax,” Wu and Falchuk told Netflix’s Tudum.

Executive producer and director Kevin Tancharoen added, “This is actually just the first step in a longer journey.”

In another interview with Deadline, the writers were asked for an update on the current status of The Brothers Sun season 2 and if it is being planned.

Wu gave a hopeful response, stating, “Listen, we’d love to do season 2. Let’s hope we get those Netflix numbers going. And for me, I’m just hoping we get season two. This is my first, well I don’t know, show. I think my only other credit on IMDb is like an AFI short film.”

So, looking at these comments and the soaring popularity of The Brothers Sun on Netflix, it will hopefully not be long before audiences get an official confirmation on the next season or a spin-off.

‘The Brothers Sun’ season 2 cast: Who’s likely to reprise their roles?

Prepare for a reunion with the familiar faces that brought season 1 to life. Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien and Sam Song Li are expected to reprise their roles as Eileen, Charles and Bruce Sun, respectively. The ensemble cast, including Highdee Kuan, Joon Lee, and Alice Hewkin, should return to deliver yet another stellar performance.

Other characters, such as Jon Xue Zhang’s Blood Boots, Madison Hu’s Grace Hwang and Jenny Yang’s Xing met with a brutal fate in the debut season, so they will likely not be returning for a second season.

What could be the potential plot of ‘The Brothers Sun’ season 2?

Season 1 concluded with a semblance of harmony with Eileen, June and Charles beginning their journey back to Taiwan, Bruce continuing with his studies and Big Sun landing up in the hospital immobilised. However, a post-credits twist hinted at impending trouble involving Big Sun’s right-hand man, Yuan.

Creators Wu and Falchuk assure fans that Big Sun is far from defeated, setting the stage for more gangster drama and family upheavals in upcoming seasons. The unresolved threads from the first season hint that peace might be a fleeting luxury.

Do we have a release date for ‘The Brothers Sun’ season 2?

The second season of the Netflix show hasn’t officially been announced yet, so it might be a while before fans get to hear about the release date or get to see the trailer of The Brother Sun season 2.

Meanwhile, check out the trailer for season 1 below:

(Header and feature image credits: Instagram/Netflix)

