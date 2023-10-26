Tsukimichi-Moonlit Fantasy is one of the many exciting animes making a comeback in 2024. For season 2, the creators have unveiled a new trailer and poster, giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the new episodes.

For the uninitiated, the first season was adapted from Kei Azumi’s original light novel series of the same name and was hailed as one of the best new anime releases of 2021. In the second season’s trailer, there are hints of new cast members, the release date and even plot details.

So, in case you are wondering what to expect from Tsukimichi-Moonlit Fantasy season 2, we have got you covered.

What will be the plot of ‘Tsukimichi-Moonlit Fantasy’ season 2?

Makoto Misumi is a regular teenager abruptly summoned to another world as a ‘hero’. However, things take a turn when the goddess of this new world considers him as being too unattractive and revokes his hero status, exiling him to the farthest reaches of the realm. There, he encounters various creatures such as dragons, spiders, orcs, dwarves and other non-human races in the wastelands. Makoto surprisingly displays a talent in magic and combat, abilities he never had in his previous world. In a nutshell, the anime is a tale of a man abandoned by both gods and humanity, striving to reset his life in a completely fantastical setting.

Now, coming to the second season’s plot, it may pick things up from where the first season concluded and see the story being adapted from the fifth volume of the light novel series. In this upcoming season, fans and general audiences can expect to see Makoto’s attempts at enrolling as a student. This bit is also expected to introduce a humorous twist, potentially bringing comedic elements to the plot.

A look at the cast of ‘Tsukimichi-Moonlit Fantasy’ season 2

There’s a plethora of new voice actors coming on board for season 2.

Ai Kakuma as Hibiki Otonashi, Ami Koshimizu as Navarre Polar, Yuji Murai as Woody Baila, Chiharu Sawashiro as Belda Nortst Limia, Nao Tamura as Chiya Hazuki, Ryohei Arai as Tomoki Iwahashi, Mai Nakahara as Lily Front Gritonia, Sayumi Watabe as Guinevere Shlesha, Ami Tsukishiro as Mora and Natsue Sasamoto as Yukinatsu Kazusa are all joining the cast, as per the new trailer.

Additionally, the main voice cast is also returning with Natsuki Hanae as Makoto Misumi, Ayane Sakura as Tomoe, Akari Kito as Mio and Kenjiro Tsuda as Shiki.

When is ‘Tsukimichi-Moonlit Fantasy’ season 2 releasing?

Tsukimichi-Moonlit Fantasy season 2 is set to debut in January as part of the Winter 2024 anime lineup and is expected to run for two consecutive chapters of 12 to 13 episodes each. This likely means that the entirety of season 2 will consist of about 24 to 26 episodes.

The exact release date has not been disclosed yet.

Watch the trailer below:

