The world of manga is an intriguing one, with every turn of a page revealing new mysteries and characters. Undead Unluck is one such series that has left readers impressed since its inception in 2020. The supernatural adventure, crafted by Yoshifumi Tozuka, has garnered a fervent fanbase, and its popularity has surged to new heights in no time. It’s no surprise then that TMS Entertainment swiftly snatched up the series for an upcoming anime adaptation.

The announcement of the Undead Unluck anime series sent ripples of excitement through the community back in August 2022, and since then, we’ve been treated to a series of tantalising trailers.

In a recent development, the manga creators unveiled a brand new trailer which also introduced additional members of the cast who are all set to grace our screens. From the looks of it, the tale of Fuuko and Andy is poised for some great adventures.

So without further ado, here’s everything we know about the Undead Unluck anime series including its plot, trailer, release date and cast.

The gripping plot of ‘Undead Unluck’

Undead Unluck unfolds in a world where certain individuals, known as ‘Negators,’ wield the power to defy the laws of nature. Those unable to die are labelled ‘Undead,’ while those plagued by ill fortune earn the title of ‘Unhealthy.’ Our protagonist, Fuuko, finds herself in a situation that’s anything but fortunate. Her Unluck ability casts a shadow of misfortune upon everything she touches, making her dreams of passionate romance almost impossible to come true. Faced with this relentless curse, she contemplates a grim end – suicide.

However, fate has other plans for her. Enter Andy, a Negator whose Undead powers defy death itself. He intercepts Fuuko’s desperate bid for escape, convincing her to redirect her energies towards helping him find a way to end his eternal life. Their journey takes an unexpected twist when Andy, in his quest for the ultimate stroke of Unluck, sweeps Fuuko into a whirlwind of adventures. Together, they form an unlikely alliance while being chased by a deadly corporation called the Union, which itself is made up of other Negators. Soon, a series of uncanny events start to transpire, leaving Fuuko and Andy to navigate a treacherous path in this strange and violent world.

Meet the enigmatic cast of ‘Undead Unluck’

The upcoming anime series features a stellar cast, with Moe Kahara portraying Fuuko Izumo and Yūichi Nakamura lending his voice to Andy. For the other prominent characters, Natsuki Hanae takes on the role of Shen, while Kenji Nomura embodies Void. The new trailer has also unveiled additional cast members, including Mariya Ise, Aoi Yuki, Rie Kugimiya, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Koji Yusa, Tomokazu Sugita and Rikiya Koyama, who bring life to characters belonging to The Union and The Under organisations.

Mark Undead Unluck’s release date on your calendar

Undead Unluck is set to premiere exclusively on Hulu in the United States on October 6, 2023. Yuki Yase, known for his work on Fire Force, is directing the anime series with character designer Hideyuki Morioka adding his creative touches as well. Notably, the anime reunites the Fire Force crew as Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is responsible for producing and planning the highly anticipated anime series.

With an intriguing plot, an exceptional cast and an October release date on the horizon, Undead Unluck promises to be an unforgettable addition to the world of anime. So, mark your calendars and get ready to unravel what happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy!

Take a look at the trailer below:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the plot for the upcoming ‘Undead Unluck’ anime series?

Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo, the protagonist, sets out to end her life. However, fate has other plans for her. When she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can’t die, she finds a reason to live. At the same time, Andy finds someone capable of giving him the death he’s been longing for.

– When is ‘Undead Unluck’ releasing?

Undead Unluck is set to premiere exclusively on Hulu in the United States on October 6, 2023.

– What is the genre for ‘Undead Unluck?

Undead Unluck is an anime series that belongs to the adventure, comedy and supernatural genres.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Undead Unluck)