Two decades after Facebook was established, a feature-length documentary tells the inside story of the events that shaped Mark Zuckerberg’s life and career and the impact they have had on people’s lives.

Told through testimony from key figures and archive footage, Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse looks at the rise of the world’s youngest billionaire, and Radio Times has an exclusive first look.

In the trailer, a voiceover can be heard saying, “Mark didn’t just want to be famous, he wanted to be historic,” with archival footage of a young Zuckerberg.

Featuring those close to Meta’s head, they can be heard talking of all the things Facebook could do, before it cuts to a clip of the founder being asked: “Mark Zuckerberg, are you too powerful?”

The documentary will explore Zuckerberg’s journey from a Harvard student to being the founder and CEO of Facebook.

Angela Neillis, SVP of non-scripted content at Fremantle, said: “We are thrilled to be working with the immensely talented team at Rogan Productions and to add Zuckerberg: King Of The Metaverse to our industry-leading slate of documentaries.”

“The film unravels Mark Zuckerberg’s unique journey to becoming the youngest self-made billionaire in the world and one of the most powerful figures of the 21st century while showcasing the transformative power of social media. It is an era-defining story that resonates with the pulse of our digital age, and we’re excited to share this riveting film with our international partners,” she added.

As Zuckerberg remains at the helm of the expanding Metaverse, this “digital-age empire story” promises to delve into themes of “power, privacy, mistrust and disinformation”.

Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse launches on Sky Documentaries and NOW on Thursday 11 January 2024.

(Hero image credit: Anthony Quintano from Westminster, United States/CC BY 2.0/ via Wikimedia Commons; Featured image credit: IMDb)

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

