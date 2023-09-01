Before, Beyond and Into the Limelight: A Story of Meerqeen

Meerqeen may be Malaysia’s latest star and heartthrob, but there is more to him than just being a beloved celebrity. From constant rejections to a manifested miracle, he has taken his acting career to the next level with core values that keep him true to himself and to his adoring fans.

Meerqeen on the cover of Augustman’s September Issue

It was eight in the morning when I arrived at the studio, thirty minutes ahead of schedule. As I entered the studio, lines of fashion clothing were already stacked and arranged neatly. The stylist was prepping the clothes, the photographer altering his equipment, the creative director going through his mood boards. Everyone was already at work.

As I put my things down, I saw a figure on the opposite side of the room. Sitting on a sofa with his head buried in his phone was Muhammad Shameer Shauqeen Shaiful Izam – also known as Meerqeen – awake and quite lively during these early hours.

I’ve heard about the young actor before. With his unique name and distinctive features, it’s easy to keep Meerqeen in mind. His presence on social media has had a strong showing in recent months. Swipe through your feed and you’re bound to find his charming looks on your screen.

Meerqeen in a Jacket, Sleeveless tee, Trousers and Shoes by GUCCI

It’s easy to look at Meerqeen and believe that he got his fame solely through his good looks. But that’s only a tiny fraction that contributed to his success. The 22-year-old comes from a family of actors who’d no doubt exposed him to the craft.

“I fell in love with the world of acting when I was a kid and it’s thanks to my aunt. She’s an actor and singer. My grandfather was also an actor.” he shared. “So, in some ways, this passion for acting runs in my blood. One time I went to a set with my aunt, and I wondered how actors were able to memorise their lines and perform at the same time. It made me curious yet inspired and I told myself that I wanted to do this. I wanted to give acting a shot.”

Despite this familial exposure, his path to stardom would involve countless auditions and rejections from the age of 16.

“When I first started, I went through many casting calls. I attended 10 castings each year for four years. And when I got my first-ever role in my first audition, I felt like I ruled the world. But I celebrated too early, because after that, it was just constant rejection.” Meerqeen

It was at his 40th and last audition when his life changed. In 2020, he joined an idol competition called Hero Remaja and won third place alongside fellow actor Nadhir Nasar.

Soon after, his career started taking off. He began starring in local dramas and playing the love interest in shows like Angkara Cinta, Marry Me Senorita, and Melur Untuk Firdaus. Now, Meerqeen is no longer just a boy with a dream, but a man that’s highly sought after in the entertainment industry.

Meerqeen in a Jacket, T-shirt and Trousers, carrying the Jackie 1961 small handbag by GUCCI

With a career trajectory filled with ups and downs, I couldn’t help but wonder what he’d have done if acting didn’t work out for him. “I think I’d be an insurance agent,” he said. His monotone and straight face suggested that he wasn’t joking. “Or I’d be a zoologist because I love animals. I have a lot of pets at home. I have a fish, two cats, a scorpion and a lizard.”

As humorous as it might sound, the reason why he cited those occupations was because they aligned with his goal – which is to earn a decent income. As the oldest child in his family, Meerqeen took up the expectations and responsibilities usually associated with it. Watching his parents go through their own share of challenges gave him the determination to provide them with a better life. And now, with his career as an actor, he’s able to achieve this specific goal.

“My biggest priority is my family and myself. There’s nothing I wouldn’t do for them and for my career. I wouldn’t have been here if it wasn’t for them because they are my biggest supporters since day one.” Meerqeen shared.

Not forgetting his own career, the actor mentioned his willingness to perfect his art no matter the pressure. Since the beginning of his career, Meerqeen has been playing the love interest and romantic male characters. According to him, there’s no role he wouldn’t play. With his passion for acting, he’s shown a willingness to venture beyond his comfort zone, even if it involves unfamiliar characters.

Meerqeen hopes to shed that old shell of his and explore different roles, including portraying psychotic individuals.

“I like to push my limits, and I’d do anything for my character,” he said. “In acting, there’s no real limit when it comes to playing a role. You can be as crazy, sad, or happy as you want, as long as you portray the character well and captivate viewers’ attention and emotions.” Meerqeen

Meerqeen in a Jacket by GUCCI

The entertainment industry is a competitive space with rather interesting work practices. For the perfect shot, actors and crew members would sometimes work ungodly hours alongside a tight schedule. Like many of these actors, Meerqeen also does the same.

“I don’t think I have work-life balance,” he said. “In our industry, there are many limits to what you can do because you’re not in charge. It’s the directors and producers who are.”

If given more work-life balance, Merqeen would probably play a sport or two. Back in the day, before acting became a big part of his life, he would spend his free time playing sports. His favourite was – and still is – rugby. But now, he has to limit himself as maintaining one’s appearance is part of being an actor’s protocol. “If you get up close, you’d be able to see some of the scars on my face!” he said.

Having less time for sports means one less outlet to vent. These days, Meerqeen would turn to his close friends and his family when times get tough. “My family members are my biggest supporters. But my biggest motivator is my little brother. He’s only two and seeing him always makes me less tired despite a long day,” he said.

It’s nice to have a supportive family. But there are times when you also have to rely on yourself. And when asked if his stage name allows him to assume an alter ego to handle his life differently, the actor answered with full honesty: “Meerqeen is someone who enjoys the attention and spotlight. Shameer on the other hand, likes to lead the pack.”

“It’s not about wanting to be the boss. I just have the energy to lead. Because as Merqeen, I’m a follower. I do what is expected of me as an actor. But as Shameer, I like to take charge, make decisions for myself, and be myself.” Meerqeen

With fame comes many responsibilities. One is to be aware of how he handles himself. Being in the public eye, Meerqeen is an easy target for criticism. Yet, the young icon seems unbreakable, spirits forever high and mannerisms always professional. At the studio, his exuberance lightened up everyone’s mood.

“Once you’re successful, it’s natural to become prideful, and that’s not good,” the actor said. “For me, I try to keep myself humble and not take things so seriously. I can also ignore bad things because it’s a waste of my energy.”

Meerqeen in a Denim Jacket by GUCCI

Fame also comes with some privileges, which includes a huge following from all over the world. To the young actor, his fans are like family. “They are part of my life, just like how my own family is to me. They are always there in this journey of mine. Hence, it doesn’t make sense to me if I ignore them because they are precious and it’s a privilege to have them in my life.”

With this outlook, Meerqeen aims to continue pursuing his goals as an actor and keep doing what he loves most. For the last five years, the actor has been busy setting new standards in the local entertainment industry. “To be honest, it’s hard to do this, but it’s what I want. I expected this before because I’ve set my own goals, and they were big goals.”

“I prefer to focus on the big fish rather than the small ones. When I managed to ride the wave of fame, I did feel joy because I achieved part of my goals. And I plan to keep going and do more.” Meerqeen

Despite his fame and his pursuit of bigger goals, Meerqeen remains grounded in his love for family. His mother, a motivational speaker, may be the reason for the actor’s humble upbringing. According to him, his mother taught him all about the ups and downs of life. She is also the reason why the young actor knows how to set realistic goals and works hard towards them.

One key value that he took from his mother is to always believe in something that is often doubted by others, and to not let opinions stop him from doing what he wants. Given his talent and determination, there’s no doubt that he will achieve his goals of breaking the industry’s old ways and bringing Malaysia’s name to the international stage.

WORDS BY ALISON LOH

PHOTOGRAPHY BY CHEE WEI

CREATION DIRECTION AND STYLING BY COLIN SIM

MAKE-UP BY PLIKA

MAKEUP HAIR BY KEITH ONG

OUTFITS AND ACCESSORIES BY GUCCI