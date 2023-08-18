Belle Sisoski is Bringing Back Forgotten Sounds

If you’re a music lover and love scrolling through content on social media, then the name Belle Sisoski might ring a bell. With an impressive following on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, this young Sarawakian has a unique talent that upholds her rising popularity as a musician.

The 18-year-old is well versed with classical instruments such as the piano and violin. But she can also play the gu zheng, sape, tapi and many other ethnic instruments from her homeland.

The ability to play that many instruments and sing in various vocal ranges is a special talent, to say the least. And Sisoski takes it to the next level by fusing modern music with the traditional instruments, creating a new sound that defines her art and bringing awareness to the fading cultures of the Sarawakian people.

Your mother introduced you to the world of music, when and how did you stumble upon your love for traditional instruments?

My mum is a music teacher, and I was in a way classically trained by her since I was young. When you have the right foundation and learning environment – in this case for music – it’s easier to pick up other musical instruments.

Just a year ago, I discovered that my mum had written an ethnomusicology thesis, which is the study of ethnic music. Her thesis focused on the music from the Iban and Dayak tribe of Sarawak. I read through her thesis, and it gave me a detailed insight into their instruments and musical notes.

I was really intrigued, and it made me want to start playing these instruments. But I started out with my mum’s dusty old gu zheng and slowly expanded, and now I can play a variety of instruments including the sape, tapi, angklung, and many more. You can watch how I play them on my YouTube channel!

Tell me more about your music style and what inspires you.

My music style is the fusion of ethic instruments and classical with today’s pop or electronic dance music. I tend to incorporate more melodic techno and mainstream pop influences in the cover songs that I do. For my original tracks, I infuse EDM and ethnic elements together as it’s one of the genres that I currently love.

Besides pursuing what you love, is there a purpose to incorporating these types of music into your art?

Many of the ethnic instruments from Sarawak are rarely played these days and some already long forgotten. One would be the tapi which comes from the Lun Bawang tribe. Currently, this tribe’s population is about 10,000 people in Sarawak, and someone named Peter Rining, a Lun Bawang native, had made it his mission to revive the tapi. As someone who has a deep appreciation for ethnic music, I want to help him.

So, the whole goal and mission here is to be able to promote and preserve the traditional instruments of Malaysia because some are going extinct.

One instrument, called the engkerurai, is a wind organ originating from the Iban tribe. It’s close to being extinct and I would hate to see it disappear. So I hope to find ways to connect with the younger generation and I’ve found that incorporating this ethnic music into popular music works and I’ve been doing it since 2019.

What is your favourite instrument to play and why?

If it’s a classical instrument, it would be the piano because I started my music journey with it. I also enjoy playing the violin. When it comes to ethnic instruments, I love the tapi because it has a very distinct tone. It does have similarities to the sape as they’re both from the same instrument family. The tapi sounds pluckier and sharper compared to the sape, which is more relaxing and slower.

In your opinion, what is the misconception that many Malaysians have about our local instruments?

I feel that many Malaysians don’t appreciate the traditional sounds of music as it might come off as stereotypical or not appealing in general. Our local instruments are versatile, and their potential is limitless to me, because they can adapt to modern, genre-bending music.

What is something you wish your audience was more aware of?

Most people my age (Gen Zs) are not proud of their nationality and heritage. There’s no problem in preferring cultures from other countries but I believe this is one of the reasons why many of our cultures in Malaysia are slowly disappearing. And that’s quite sad because our culture is what defines us and makes us stand out from everyone else.

What’s next for you?

I’m taking it one step at a time as I’m still figuring myself out. But I would love to get booked for more live shows to gain more experience. I also plan to further my studies next year in the field of music.