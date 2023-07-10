Music is undoubtedly everyone’s best companion and trusted wingman to get through tedious exercise sessions. Whether it’s hardcore dance beats or electrifying rock music – hearing your favourite songs in a loop gives an instant rush of motivation, boosting your adrenaline through the roof! If you struggle to achieve your daily workout goals, you only need some tunes to soothe your eardrums. Thanks to Spotify’s expansive workout-themed songs and playlists, finishing the daily sets has never been easier. We have curated a list of the best pump-up music on Spotify to crush any exercise routine.

Whether you need to switch up your ‘beast mode’ with thumping beats from The Weeknd and Eminem or soothingly navigate your yoga routine with meditative beats, the music platform has you sorted. Spotify constantly curates lists of the best workout and exercise tracks by analysing millions of workout/gym playlists users listen to!

From Eminem’s 2002 hit, Till I Collapse, to Kanye West’s banger hip-hop classic Stronger, Spotify users power through their fitness goals with the best music catalogue. Here’s a list of the best workout songs on Spotify that’ll get you in the mood for sweating it out!

Best exercise music on Spotify to fuel your workout sessions

1. Till I Collapse by Eminem

Headlining Spotify’s workout charts year after year is Eminem’s Till I Collapse. The song’s brutally inspiring lyrics send a strong message about never giving up on your dreams and passions. Even more than two decades after its release, the song still gets listeners pumped and motivated to keep going till their last breath. Till I Collapse stands true to Eminem’s life journey, wherein he overcame memories of a traumatic childhood, and navigated broken relationships and drug addiction – all of this under constant media scrutiny.

2. Power by Kanye West

Dubbed one of Kanye West’s best singles in years, Power will definitely get your legs moving and your heart throbbing. While the title says it all, Kanye described the tracks as “superhero theme music” whose stylistic hip-hop beats coupled with an unadulterated/raw attitude will fuel your adrenaline on the mellowest of days. Power is bold and unabashed just like Kanye, and you can’t go wrong with it for your intense workout sessions.

3. Can’t Hold Us by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

From nightclubs and local pubs to midnight jam sessions, this hip-hop classic has had many of us grooving in the last decade. If there’s one word to describe this offering by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, it would be ‘infectious’. Can’t Hold Us is a timeless summer melody, which nudges you to go all out there and take on the day with full enthusiasm. Trust us when we say that this song can bring massive change to your workout habits, which is why it has been ruling Spotify’s charts as well.

4. Roses by SAINt JHN featuring Imanbek

While SAINt JHN’s Roses was originally released in 2016, it was DJ Imanbek’s 2019 remix of the song that garnered massive attention. The Grammy Award-winning remix went viral in no time, thanks to its hypnotic rap, raw lyrics and banger beats. Roses will be your perfect companion the next time you hit the gym!

5. The Business by Tiësto

Electronic dance music and workouts go hand in hand, and Tiesto’s 2020 track The Business will make all your workout blues go away. With its alluring energy as well as pulsing beats, the song will fire up your living room as you go about your exercising rituals. If The Business checks your vibe, make sure to check out its remix by DJ 220 Kid and The Business Part II feat Ty Dolla $ign.

Image credit: Gustavo Fring/ Pexels

6. Lose Yourself by Eminem

Eminem’s 2002 track from the movie 8 Mile has proved to be a masterpiece of the rap genre. Lose Yourself is the OG motivational anthem that urges listeners to seize the day despite all the difficulties in life. Lyrics like “You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow / This opportunity comes once in a lifetime” will shoot your spirits sky-high, making it the perfect addition to your workout playlist.

7. Turn Me On by Riton, Oliver Heldens featuring Vula

An infectious blend of retro and dance vibes, Turn Me On’s appeal extends beyond the dance floor. The 2019 single, which topped Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart during its release year, is an upbeat, feel-good and club-ready track which will also amp up your workout regime. A splendid take on Yazoo’s 1982 classic Don’t Go, trust this song to get you through the intense days.

8. Stronger by Kanye West

Making another entry in Spotify’s best exercise music list is Kanye West, with his edgy 2007 track Stronger. Despite facing flack for being a brazen copy of Daft Punk’s Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger, West’s track enjoys massive popularity to date. Its infectious chorus, amazing beats, blazing synthesisers, and the overall immaculate production that Kanye is best known for, make Stronger a blessing to listen to!

9. Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

If there was an exclusive ‘Weeknd workout playlist’, Blinding Lights would inevitably sit at the top. Spotify’s most streamed song of all time, Blinding Lights boasts a unique 80s synth and dramatic beats that instil a euphoric feeling like no other. The high-pitched vocals, jaunty thumps, as well as passionate lyrics, will invoke your senses in the best way possible. Now’s the time to get glued to your workouts with Blinding Lights!

10. Goosebumps by HMVE

Living up to its name, Goosebumps will send shivers down your spine with its banger beats. While the original track is an excellent collaboration between Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar, Spanish musician HVME brought a club-worthy twist to it years later and popularised it even further. With a tune so hypnotic and lyrics extremely captivating, Goosebumps definitely deserves a place in your workout playlist.

Hope these songs help you accomplish your workout goals with ease!

Hero image: Courtesy Karolina Grabowska/ Pexels; Feature image: Courtesy Andrea Piacquadio/ Pexels

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India