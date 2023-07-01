Josh Kua And His Explorations Of Duality Through Music

It’s easy to look at Josh Kua and take his achievements at face value: an accomplished violinist, a model, a law graduate. In simple terms, a gentleman with both the book- and street-smarts.

But beneath this long list of achievements lies a deep thinker who’s overcome many obstacles and personal demons to be where he’s at. It’s a hard tell, considering Kua’s charming and carefree demeanour, but that’s exactly how the idiom goes, does it not? That still waters run deep? His first sentence to me suggests so.

“Growing up, I felt like an observer in life,” Kua says. “I took comfort in feeling invisible because I’d been convinced by my world that I was flawed. Playing music became both a refuge and a source of connection with others. Now I finally live life as a participant with a sense of boldness and freedom. And that’s led me to make choices that have led me on adventures that helped me discover new things about myself.”

That’s just the thing about life. It’s never a smooth sailing ship. Sometimes you’re tossed into stormy waters, other times you’re coasting along calm seas. But as Kua has learned, the calm can also breed its own set of challenges. Fame and success come with their own baggage – scrutiny, criticism, the constant pressure to stay relevant. It’s like being on a seesaw, a constant balancing act between the highs and the lows.

According to Kua, being on both ends of the totem pole doesn’t mean that the self-doubt automatically goes away. It simply evolves from feeling insecure to being overly focused on looks, social media statistics, and comparing himself with others. And this is despite the fact that he’s just released his latest single All A Game, further cementing his musical passions.

Thankfully, Kua accepts these negative parts of life as part of a duality, a theme that he revisits regularly, especially when it comes to his music. In fact, that’s how he describes his previous works such as Elevate and Sail Away.



MONTBLANC 1858 Iced Sea Automatic Date; MONTBLANC Meisterstück selection soft mini bag; Top and trousers by CK Calvin Klein

“I always try to incorporate duality into my music,” he says. “I want people to feel the hopeful elements, but I also want them to notice a kind of sadness within. Most people are quick to reject negativity and tend to focus on good vibes only. But if you do that, you miss out on the expansiveness of life.”

It’s this expansiveness that Kua wants to share with the world. And he does this by trying to live it firsthand. “To live life fully is to feel greatly. That’s the paradox of life. To experience great love, one will experience great pain – it is this dichotomy which allows for the magnitude of emotions one can experience in life.”

So Kua takes on the negative with the positive. He knows that pain is only one side of the same coin. In fact, Kua expresses gratitude for the full-on detours he’s had to take in his life, crediting the obstacles as catalysts that pushed him towards a better future.

For example, the lockdowns brought on by the pandemic had Kua confronting all the baggage he’d carried through life. “Not having any work and being away from home forced me to dive inwards and learn who I was as a person. I’m a very ambitious person and wasn’t used to all that downtime. But thanks to the lockdowns, I came out of the pandemic with richer relationships among my family and some friends.”

Another instance of these productive detours would be when he’d travelled to China to perform. He’d be subjected to forced time off due to his relocation, and event preparations didn’t go according to plan. But regardless of the hiccups, Kua says he still managed to come out on top.

“I wouldn’t be who I am today if I wasn’t lost,” he says. “Sure, that China trip wasn’t smooth sailing, but it was also when I began believing that I could do something more with my music. I didn’t know I could command such high prices, for one. Not only that, all that time off gave me a chance to explore new ideas through the frame of philosophy.”

Bad experiences aside, Kua also acknowledges a certain amount of luck involved in his career. And he’s certainly privy to the opportunities unique to him.

“I’d tell aspiring musicians to do what they think will be most fulfilling to them. It’s hard to get started and to find ways to fund your art if you want to pursue it full-time. Sometimes it’s a matter of finding

other strengths you can adapt to make things work. For me, that was modelling and using my marketing studies to brand myself. I also consider myself fortunate to have been a recipient of a scholarship, which allowed me to save up and make the leap into music.”

That does indeed sound like a great platform to build a career off of. So I prod further. I ask Kua what he would do should he need to start from scratch.

“I would find my unique selling point and brand myself accordingly. Because the reality of the world is that there are extremely talented musicians in the world today who aren’t commanding the audience numbers they deserve because of their marketing.”



MONTBLANC Meisterstück selection soft pochette; MONTBLANC Meisterstück selection soft round case; Jacket and trousers by Paul Smith (Club 21)

That’s the sobering reality of the world today. Talent doesn’t guarantee success. It’s about knowing how to sell yourself, how to stand out from the crowd. It’s about embracing your uniqueness and leveraging it to carve your own niche. For Kua, finding this potential doesn’t just rely on the music. There’s also the marketing aptitude.

Every creative needs to understand how to curate their public image. And Kua definitely knows a thing or two about said image curation, as he’s been featured in a wide swathe of media stories to date.

“Thanks to my choice of instrument, I already have the advantage of novelty,” he says, “especially when compared to guitarists or singer-songwriters. And because I love fashion and lifestyle, I get to incorporate those into my career instead of just being a traditional musician. Setting myself apart this way would be how I’d do it if I had to start over. Basically, I wouldn’t deviate much from my current approach.”

Fortunately, starting over isn’t a reality that’s going to happen for Kua soon. In fact, he has a long body of work to look back upon. His latest single All A Game carries a cyberpunk vibe, and features his own vocals for the first time in his career. According to Kua, he wanted something upbeat this time around, and it does come off as so, especially when compared to his previous single Sail Away.

And while the average person might send reminders to themselves in the form of a Post-It note or a journal, Kua does so by channelling his messages into his work. Each published track serves as a photograph to Kua. Ones that he could look back on to recall the particular headspace he was in.



MONTBLANC Meisterstück selection soft duffle in medium size; Leather jacket by Bottega Veneta

“Sail Away was more to commemorate that point in my life when I had to confront my demons during the pandemic. And All A Game is more about freedom, because I care too much about things. As an artist, you can keep refining your works forever and still feel dissatisfied. This was my reminder to self that my works don’t need to define me.”

The track is Kua’s way of telling himself to let go. To not treat each creative project as his magnum opus. And thus, All A Game effectively becomes a plaque that reads: ‘Done is better than perfect.’ An idea I can get behind, as a fellow creative.

But ‘done’ and ‘perfect’ may mean different things to different people, and the budding musicians reading this piece may not trust their own yardsticks as yet. So for those looking to find their voice in the music industry, what should they do?

“Self-awareness is an important thing,” Kua says. “I know a lot of musicians who don’t get anywhere as much coverage because they’re not aware of how their own niche works. Sometimes it’s not a matter of bending the market to your own will. It’s okay to be weaker than another musician, for instance, as long as you know where you belong in the market.”



MONTBLANC Meisterstück selection soft duffle in medium size; Leather jacket, trousers, shirt, tie and boots by Bottega Veneta

Great lessons from the man who’s built a career in a competitive industry. But enough with the music advice. What about life lessons? What does Kua have to say in that regard?

“Life is short, so do what you want, however you can,” he says. “We all have different circumstances, so my version of ‘just do it’ might differ from someone else’s.”

“Also, it’s important to keep pushing yourself and not rest on your laurels,” he says. “Personally, I have a problem with staying too long in my comfort zone. Which is why I’m pursuing something new in a different country, to expand my horizons and find new collaborations.”

What this new project is, Kua doesn’t say. But it’s his way of living fully and living greatly. Regardless of how this new venture turns out, you can be sure that Kua will take it in stride. Because it’s all part of the duality, just two sides of the same coin.