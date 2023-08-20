With hundreds of tracks releasing each month, it gets difficult to discover what best suits our musical palette, isn’t it? Whether it’s the feel-good K-pop offerings, thumping R&B music or good old romantic ballads – our favourite artists keep churning out impeccable songs across genres to keep us hooked for months. Thanks to music platforms like Spotify, discovering trending hits across the globe and hopping on the latest chart-breaking tracks by our favourite artists has become so easy. Spotify has become the go-to music streaming platform for the masses and is undoubtedly the best way to track an artist’s popularity. Wondering which musical prodigies are ruling worldwide charts? Let’s take you through the top 10 most-followed artists on Spotify.

From pop icons like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran catering to all lovestruck souls with their soothing melodies to rap gods like Drake as well as Bad Bunny injecting you with a mad adrenaline rush via their addictive beats – Spotify’s most celebrated artists have taken music to a whole new level. Even Bollywood’s music maestro Arijit Singh has overtaken global sensations like Swift, Billie Eilish and more to bag peak positions on Spotify charts. Familiarise yourself with Spotify’s most-loved musicians with our list below!

10 most-followed artists on Spotify that have the masses hooked

1. Ed Sheeran (114.2 million followers)

Ed Sheeran’s peak position on this Spotify list is a testament to his exceptional musical talent and unparalleled popularity. The English singer/ songwriter’s tracks are so universal, captivating audiences irrespective of their age, gender or genre inclination. Admit it or not, you’ve all yearned for love while humming Thinking Out Loud and grooved to Shape Of You during your late-night jam sessions. Isn’t it? Sheeran’s songs are deeply etched in all our hearts!

2. Ariana Grande (92.8 million followers)

Looking at Ariana Grande, we have no qualms in saying that God’s (indeed) a Woman! The singer’s powerful voice and unique vocal range are hands-down the best among her counterparts, which is what makes her tracks so addictive. She’s not only the most-followed female artist on Spotify but also the most-subscribed female soloist on YouTube. Imagine having 30 Guinness World Records to your name because of your musical talents. Startling, right?

3. Arijit Singh (86.2 million followers)

Arijit Singh’s legacy will forever be engraved in the annals of Indian music! The voice behind the majority of blockbuster Bollywood songs, Arijit has been the most-streamed Indian artist on Spotify for the last few years. People across the globe turn to the Indian artist’s songs like Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya and more to satiate their lovelorn souls. His melodious voice will pacify you on melancholic days, acting as the perfect antidote to all your problems.

4. Billie Eilish (84.6 million followers)

Conquering the global music charts in your teens isn’t as effortless as Billie Eilish makes it look! After gauging attention with her 2015 debut single, Ocean Eyes, Billie’s career as well as fandom have been on an exponential rise. From Oscars, Grammys to Golden Globes – Bille has won it all with her musical offerings. She’s here to rule the music scene for a long time! If you want to indulge in the best of Billie’s music, do listen to Bad Guy, Lovely as well as When The Party’s Over.

5. Taylor Swift (82.9 million followers)

By re-releasing her albums one after the other, Taylor Swift is finally taking control of the music industry after being bogged down by it for so long! Swift’s musical stardom is anything but ordinary – finding success in multiple genres, bagging all prestigious titles and honours possible for a musician and most importantly, forever changing the face of music for our generation. Whether it’s her breakup anthems like We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together and Trouble or her over-the-top romantic numbers like Love Story and Lover, Taylor always hits the mark!

6. Drake (78.4 million followers)

Drake’s chameleon-like ability to morph into a rapper, singer as well as an actor all in one is commendable! Entering the cut-throat world of hip-hop is no easy feat and further dominating the music genre requires you to constantly reinvent yourself like Drake has. From club bangers like Best I Ever Had and Find Your Love oozing with swag to more vulnerable/ mellow beats like Take Care as well as Hold On We’re Going Home – Drake has mastered the genre and how.

7. Eminem (75.1 million followers)

While Drake might be the ‘It’ rapper of today’s time, nobody can replace the ‘real slim shady’ aka Eminem. From battling a troubled childhood marked by poverty and abuse to turning his fortune as the king of hip-hop, Eminem has come a long way. Undoubtedly one of the most controversial musicians of the early 21st century, the artist’s raps echo the unabashed reality of his life that many people can relate to. He’s hailed for breaking racial barriers for the acceptance of white rappers in mainstream music.

8. Justin Bieber (73.6 million followers)

If Justin Bieber‘s Baby hasn’t got you hooked, we don’t know what will! Another young musical prodigy like Billie Eilish, Bieber was thrown into stardom in his early teens. He’s a force to reckon with in pop music, rising from a street performer to one of the most-loved musicians of his time. From Love Yourself, Sorry and Peaches to Yummy and Where Are U Now, most of Justin Bieber’s songs are at the top of our playlists.

9. Bad Bunny (72.8 million followers)

Latin pop’s biggest and brightest star, Bad Bunny‘s one of the most widely followed artists on Spotify. His major breakthrough came in 2018 with Cardi B’s iconic I Like It, featuring him as well as J Balvin. His success streak continued with Drake’s Mia and things have been uphill since. The Grammy Award winner is largely responsible for helping Spanish-language music attain mainstream popularity.

10. The Weeknd (69.7 million followers)

Rounding the list of the top 10 most-followed artists on Spotify is Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd. Honestly, no Spotify list is complete without the artist! His superhit track Blinding Lights sits as the most-streamed song on the platform. His music transports you into a hypnotic state and there’s no coming back! Even Guinness World Records recently dubbed him the ‘world’s most popular artist’. If you want to experience the best of his discography, do listen to I Feel It Coming, Starboy as well as Save Your Tears.

