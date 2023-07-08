Infectious beats, striking visuals and incredible choreography – K-pop dominates the world by serving incredible music to the masses. Trailblazers like BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, and EXO have propelled the genre to unparalleled fame, and there’s no sign of K-pop fever fading out anytime soon. These chart-topping K-pop tracks have engulfed major streaming platforms like Spotify, securing top positions on global charts. Apart from being a testament to K-pop’s widespread appeal and international success, these streaming charts will help you discover the best musical offerings to add to your playlist. Let’s take you through the ten most streamed K-pop songs on Spotify.

Whether it’s BTS’ fun summer bop, Dynamite, their cool, crisp and groovy Butter or BLACKPINK‘s How You Like That, exuding tons of sass – these tracks will elevate your spirits like no other. Interestingly, BTS and BLACKPINK are the only artists ruling the K-pop space on Spotify, while other K-pop juggernauts like TWICE, NewJeans and more are climbing the ladder with their recent hits.

Here are the most streamed K-pop songs on Spotify that’ll have you hooked around the clock!

‘Dynamite’ to ‘Butter’: Most streamed K-pop songs on Spotify

1. Dynamite by BTS – 1.6 billion streams

Release year: 2020

A true gem in BTS‘ decade-long discography, Dynamite is the band’s first full English language track. It’s one of the catchiest choruses you’ll ever hear, fitting perfectly into the Western pop music canon. The light and airy feel of Dynamite will induce a fresh summery feeling, and there’s no denying that it’s BTS’ most explosive drop.

Apart from sitting atop Spotify lists, the commercially successful track garnered BTS their first-ever Grammy nomination and debuted at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 among other things.

2. Butter by BTS – 1.1 billion streams

Release year: 2021

Butter is the ultimate summer anthem to beat all your blues! BTS’ second English-language single percolates with joy and is perfect for those balmy evenings when you just want to sit back and unwind. Apart from being a musical treat, Butter’s video is a spectacle to behold! Whether it’s the set design, outfits or colour schemes, the MV incorporates all visual elements with perfection.

With more than 11 million Spotify streams on just its debut day, Butter set a Guinness World Record for the biggest song debut in the streamer’s history.

3. Boy With Luv by BTS (featuring Halsey) – 1.05 billion streams

Release year: 2019

Another BTS offering to cross a billion streams on Spotify is Boy With Luv. The track’s euphoric sounds, with a dash of romance and old-world charm, make it extremely addictive. Even Halsey’s chorus fit seamlessly amid the boys’ vocals. The song has been hailed as ‘bubblegummy pop’, which enthrals listeners with a cheery and bright demeanour, catchy tunes and whatnot. Even its music video is a sheer delight and is sure to make you fall in love with the septet again!

4. My Universe by BTS and Coldplay – 1.04 billion streams

Release year: 2021

Coldplay and BTS brought the world together with this K-pop x British rock crossover we didn’t know we needed. My Universe is a manifesto of unity, echoing the idea that despite the ugliness in the world, faith and love still conquer all. The beautiful interplay of English and Korean lyrics, synth-pop music and the music maestros’ impeccable vocals will instantly get you addicted to My Universe.

5. How You Like That by BLACKPINK – 813 million streams

Release year: 2020

BLACKPINK’s powerful How You Like That is all about finding the confidence and strength to lift yourself from dark situations. Gloriously big and complete firework show, this track helped cement BLACKPINK’s popularity on a global stage. As usual, the girls’ unmatched vocals are on full display here.

6. Money by Lisa – 811 million streams

Release year: 2021

Money is the first song by a K-pop soloist to make it to this list. Crooned by BLACKPINK’s Lisa, the piece exhibits the artist’s full-blown rap skills and star power and highlights her global appeal. The hip-hop offering will make you want to go to the club to blow tons of money! The beat of Money is addictive, and the boastful lyrics about one’s riches and luxuries will make you feel like a million bucks.

7. Kill This Love by BLACKPINK – 722 million streams

Release year: 2019

BLACKPINK’s bold and fierce style is again displayed in the stomping, electropop track Kill This Love. While the track boasts an incredible dramatic flair, the melody and catchiness are a little underwhelming considering BLACKPINK’s musical standards. Nonetheless, the band’s vocal elasticity makes up for most of it! Kill This Love also has its moments of great creativity as well as a stunning music video, which is why it’s still a favourite among all BLINKS.

8. Fake Love by BTS – 683 million streams

Release year: 2018

Bangtan Boys went full out with their vocals, rapping skills and emotions in Fake Love, a song that lives up to the hype even today. The lyrically powerful track talks about a love that was once thought to be destined but came out fake in the end. The mega-infectious song justifies BTS’ supremacy when it comes to pop music. There are several killer moments throughout the song, which is largely driven by emotions. Fake Love will hit you right in the feels!

9. Life Goes On by BTS – 629 million streams

Release year: 2020

Released at the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak across the globe, Life Goes On offered a therapeutic outlet to many in times of dismay and grief. Unlike many of BTS’s groovy and peppy tracks, this one is calm and sombre. Life Goes On is high on nostalgia and vulnerability as the artists long for a different time, a time promising human connection. Offering profound truth and a simple message of hope, this track will soothe your aching heart in many ways.

10. Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK – 617 million streams

Release year: 2018

Rounding up the list of the most streamed K-pop songs on Spotify is one of BLACKPINK’s strongest anthems to date, Ddu-Du Ddu-Du. While the entire piece has several wow moments, the chorus stands out the most. The group doesn’t hold back on the fierceness and rawness synonymous with them, making Ddu-Du Ddu-Du a treat for all EDM and rap lovers out there.

