By Ananya Swaroop, May 25 2023 5:05 pm

OTT became the knight in shining armour when the world went into lockdown. With nothing much to do, people started searching for new shows and movies to watch online. It was then that the world was introduced to Sima Taparia for the first time. Indian Matchmaking season one arrived on Netflix in 2020, and more than anything, the show gave birth to funny memes around the protagonist, Sima Taparia that still remain classic.

Sima Aunty got famous for saying the most absurd things. And the saga continued in Indian Matchmaking season 2. The clients that Sima Taparia had, their requests and the hilarious reactions and comments that the matchmaker made thereafter — everything turned into a meme fest.

Indian matchmaking memes still continue to be the best thing on the internet. And it just got better when Netflix returned with a third season of the show. In April 2023, Indian Matchmaking season 3 premiered on the streaming platform, and trolls left no chance to make memes out of certain cringe-worthy incidents. Let’s check out some of the most uproarious Sima Taparia memes from Indian Matchmaking season 3.

The funniest Sima Taparia memes & other fun tweets that took birth from Indian Matchmaking

This time around, many of the contestants too became a target of the memes. Vikash was slammed massively for having very typical and illogical requirements from a life partner. Sima Taparia, as much as she tried to be woke, passed on comments that turned into memes and ironic quotes. And Bobby became everyone’s star. Check out the memes below.

Is Indian Matchmaking returning with Season 4?

Soon after finishing season 3, many viewers wondered if the marriage reality show will be renewed for another season or not. After all, who does not love the memes that revolve around Sima Aunty and clients’ antics? However, Netflix has not yet decided on that. Season 4 will be given a green light only after they decide whether the show will be able to retain the audience or not. Despite heavy criticism, people enthusiastically binge-watched season 3 of the show, but will they be able to see Sima Aunty matchmaking her admirable clients for the fourth time? Well, we will have to wait to get more details on that.

All Images: Courtesy IMDb

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

Indian Matchmaking memes Netflix Sima Taparia
Ananya Swaroop
