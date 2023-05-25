OTT became the knight in shining armour when the world went into lockdown. With nothing much to do, people started searching for new shows and movies to watch online. It was then that the world was introduced to Sima Taparia for the first time. Indian Matchmaking season one arrived on Netflix in 2020, and more than anything, the show gave birth to funny memes around the protagonist, Sima Taparia that still remain classic.

Sima Aunty got famous for saying the most absurd things. And the saga continued in Indian Matchmaking season 2. The clients that Sima Taparia had, their requests and the hilarious reactions and comments that the matchmaker made thereafter — everything turned into a meme fest.

Indian matchmaking memes still continue to be the best thing on the internet. And it just got better when Netflix returned with a third season of the show. In April 2023, Indian Matchmaking season 3 premiered on the streaming platform, and trolls left no chance to make memes out of certain cringe-worthy incidents. Let’s check out some of the most uproarious Sima Taparia memes from Indian Matchmaking season 3.

The funniest Sima Taparia memes & other fun tweets that took birth from Indian Matchmaking

This time around, many of the contestants too became a target of the memes. Vikash was slammed massively for having very typical and illogical requirements from a life partner. Sima Taparia, as much as she tried to be woke, passed on comments that turned into memes and ironic quotes. And Bobby became everyone’s star. Check out the memes below.

All hail Sima Aunty

She’s back! “She doesn’t have to marry a poet. She can always read a book.” #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/QvBdqUPbd1 — profhuq/সম্তলৗ হক (@profhuq) May 1, 2023

When you ask for the bare minimum

Sima aunty :#IndianMatchmakingseason3 pic.twitter.com/EQb24w7oDQ — M S (@memsam450) April 22, 2023

The whole 18 seconds are laugh worthy #IndianMatchmakingseason3 is back…

And we finished watching it and started re-watching S1. pic.twitter.com/VzRoIRXh9P — May OnceUuu B’day Week (@Kpopie20) April 23, 2023

It’s that time of the year again when Seema Aunty is reminding us to lower our standards or die alone. #IndianMatchmakingseason3 #IndianMatchmaking — SavageStree (@AnnyThakkar) April 21, 2023

Indian Matchmaking is basically three seasons of Sima aunty connecting people with completely opposite preferences and telling them “you HAVE to compromise” #IndianMatchmakingS3 #IndianMatchmakingseason3 — Sravani M (@sravanii7) April 22, 2023

sima aunty came to drag the british dating scene im crying #IndianMatchmakingseason3 — ❤️‍ (@toni_aa) April 21, 2023

Love for Bobby

Bobby’s the Ranveer Singh of the show! I mean the energy, enthusiasm, positivity is OFF THE ROOFS!!! #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/P5ZydAMRjO — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) April 22, 2023

Bobby doesn’t know it yet but he’s looking for me I can’t play tennis but I got everything else down #IndianMatchmakingseason3 pic.twitter.com/OUn6aa4ZjV — LeVyanBelle (@nannheaux) April 23, 2023

Watching Indian Matchmaking season 3 and omg BOBBY! I need a spin-off reality show of he and his students asap. #IndianMatchmakingseason3 — raych (@raychfayce) April 21, 2023

Bobby is such a math teacher for giving 8.45 for the date #IndianMatchmaking — Gena (@Gekeenaka) May 20, 2023

Not so favourite Vikash

So Vikash wants a Hindi speaking girl without an accent in English. He says he loves culture but immediately uses Bollywood. Bollywood and Indian Culture – but no accent? Mind dead. #IndianMatchmakingseason3 #Hypocrisy — Shreya Sudesh Pramod (@shreyatweetsyou) April 21, 2023

This man got on my nerves unlike any other. #indianmatchmaking https://t.co/e05bGvdvzd — (@Scienceis_life1) May 16, 2023

Stop it! Not vikash wanting an Indian without an accent that also speaks a language that many western Indians don’t speak! That’s crazy #IndianMatchmaking — the lgbtq CAN’T get the best of me (@frozennosugar) May 18, 2023

Here for Queen Aparna

You cannot miss these…

Does Priya look like Jada or is it just me? #IndianMatchmaking#IndianMatchmakingseason3 pic.twitter.com/WO1POacyWp — Name cannot be blank (@ParsleyandQtips) April 25, 2023

Stock shots in #IndianMatchmakingseason3 be like:

NY: Skyscrapers, people walking

London: Big Ben, red buses

India: Monkey scratching it’s ass — Kajol Srinivasan – New video on YouTube (@LOLrakshak) April 27, 2023

NRIs really just have the worst ethnic dressing sense ever. #IndianMatchmakingseason3 — Farheen (@withluvbangtan) April 21, 2023

Love Sima Aunty! When she said the girl should open a salon since she likes to be surrounded by hair I #IndianMatchmakingseason3 https://t.co/ibrI7UUuHd pic.twitter.com/6VfCHroicD — Mazuba Kapambwe (@iamthezuba) April 21, 2023

Is Indian Matchmaking returning with Season 4?

Soon after finishing season 3, many viewers wondered if the marriage reality show will be renewed for another season or not. After all, who does not love the memes that revolve around Sima Aunty and clients’ antics? However, Netflix has not yet decided on that. Season 4 will be given a green light only after they decide whether the show will be able to retain the audience or not. Despite heavy criticism, people enthusiastically binge-watched season 3 of the show, but will they be able to see Sima Aunty matchmaking her admirable clients for the fourth time? Well, we will have to wait to get more details on that.

