Review: Else Hotel Is the Embodiment of Luxury and Sensibility

The new luxury hotel in Kuala Lumpur offers a cosy, relaxing stay as well as delectable meals for guests.

There’s a certain appeal to staycations. The destinations are close to home and they offer a relaxing, luxurious experience. For those wanting a quick and easy getaway, staycations make for the perfect choice, especially in Kuala Lumpur.

I was invited to a 2D1N stay at the capital’s newest hotel destination – Else. Located in the middle of Chinatown, the newly opened hotel is nestled inside the Lee Rubber Building. In the 1930s, it was even the tallest and most prestigious building in the city.

Else Hotel is nestled within the Lee Rubber Building

The lobby of Else Hotel

Else was a four-year project brought to life by its founders, Justin Chen and Javier Perez. And through its grand façade lies its beautiful interior. Designed by architects Studio Bikin and Faizah Architect, Else embodies Malaysian aesthetics and brings sensibility to the fore.

Among the 49 rooms available in the building, I was treated to their Mantra room. The space is a quaint 25 sqm sanctuary with a king-sized bed and luxurious bathroom. With its neutral-toned walls, simple décor and textured accents, the ambiance of the room easily soothes the eyes and mind.

While the room is perfectly equipped with all the necessary amenities, guests can also request for additional services via the room’s tablet that’s placed on the nightstand.

The Urban Room (Deluxe) is a 33sqm room equipped with all the amenities needed for a wonderful stay at the hotel.

Dinner at Yellow Horse Fin

The premises of Yellow Horse Fin at Else, located at the fourth floor opposite the pool.

Even though Else is close to many food and cultural hubs, the hotel has its own restaurant for those who want to skip the outdoors. Located at level four, Yellow Horse Fin (YHF) is a newly opened restaurant led by celebrated local chef Jun Wong. Under her supervision, YHF explores fine dining with the concept of elemental cooking.

During my stay, chef Wong herself introduced me to a selection of dishes that were crafted consciously. Part of the ethos in elemental cooking meant that many of the dishes used fresh ingredients cultivated in-house.

For starters, I was given some smoked longan sourdough bread with a side of their homemade butter. Despite its simple presentation, the butter and bread were prepared in a way that elevated the entire appetiser experience. With its smokiness, balanced with sweetness and saltiness, my appetite was easily awakened.

Next, I was served three cold dishes – a sinaloa style aguachile, a cucumber dill snapper crudo, and a summer salad consisting of fresh purple corn, pickled pumpkin and garden herbs. Despite the differences between these dishes, they all provided a refreshing taste in their own unique way. The aguachile was perhaps my favourite as the fresh prawns and green chilli dressing went extremely well together.

Chef Jun Wong embraces the concept of elemental cooking at YFH







The warm dishes were served not long after. Chef Jun chose to serve a whole charcoal-grilled baby seabass doused with kelp gravy. Fresh and warm with a rich umami flavour, the bass is truly the dish for those who love the tastes of the ocean.

The other dish is a classic Chinese favourite – coal-roasted duck breast served with a side of daikon topped with homemade salted mustard green.

An additional dish served that evening was a half-sliced chargrilled aubergine with green sambal, peanut and coconut gremolata. This dish, in particular, carried the most of Malay cuisine flavours.

By this time, I was ready to call it a night. But there is always room for dessert, and I ordered the highly recommended Kelantan Chocolate Cake. It was a miniature dessert served with a chocolate lava centre and a side of chocolate sorbet. At first glance, it did not look like much. However, considering the generous amount of food I’ve indulged in before, the portion seemed just right.

With a rich dark chocolate flavour, the cake also has a smokiness to it, bringing the entire dinner experience to full circle. The chocolate sorbet was also a great addition as it was refreshing and perfectly balanced the warm cake.

After dinner, I headed out of the hotel for a glimpse of Chinatown’s nightlife. Because of Else’s location, the places that I wanted to explore were just several blocks away. It’s convenient and a great way to fight off the food coma.

The Morning Spa Treatment

Flotation therapy pods offered at Else



One of the most impressive features of this hotel is the hotel’s very own floatation therapy pods. For those unfamiliar with the term, floatation therapy is a form of wellness practice. Done in a sensory deprivation pod filled with concentrated Epsom salt water, it’s said to be an effective treatment to relieve stress and relieve the mind, body and soul.

I was able to test it out the next morning on the hotel’s third floor. Each session costs MYR 100 and lasts for an hour. Once inside the pod, I found my body floating thanks to the salt level in the water.

For the best experience, I was recommended to dim the lights and close the pod. However, due to the humidity and low light, I found myself feeling rather claustrophobic instead of relaxed. In my opinion, floatation therapy is not for everyone, but it is certainly worth a try for the curious ones.

All in all, Else was an inviting hotel that checked all the boxes for a luxury staycation. Throughout my time at the hotel, I was able to unwind, rest and have a good time. Given its unique interior, top-tier amenities, and gastronomic experiences, I have to give two thumbs up to Else and recommend it to anyone else looking for a great staycation.