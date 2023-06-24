Theirs is a love story that has been ten years in the making. From being co-stars with unrequited feelings to welcoming two children after a dreamy wedding, their tale of union is nothing short of a K-drama. Take a look at the fairytale romance between Money Heist: Korea (2022) star Yoo Ji-tae and The Good Detective (2020-2022) actress Kim Hyo-jin.

One of South Korea’s most successful celebrity couples, Yoo and Kim both found their footing in the industry as fashion models. Yoo later ventured into acting with the 1998 Korean classic Bye June. He is currently basking in the success of Netflix’s Korean remake of the Spanish drama La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist (2017).

Kim debuted as an actor in 1999. She continues to create magic on screen as one of the most popular Korean actors and has hits like Everybody Has Secrets (2004) to her credit.

Here’s a timeline of Yoo Ji-tae and Kim Hyo-jin’s romance

The commercial that started it all

It was in 2003 that Yoo first met Kim when the model duo worked on an advertisement for an apparel company.

Describing their first meeting on his June 2022 appearance in the Korean variety show, You Quiz on the Block, Yoo said he “had a good feeling” during their ad shoot.

Love was one-sided initially

Even though Yoo felt sparks during their first shoot together, the two had gone their separate ways after the project. Like a true slow-burn romance, the shift from co-stars to lovers took quite some time for Yoo and Kim.

In an April 2023 guest appearance on SBS’ TV show Invitation from Bachelor-Again, Yoo shared with host Lee Sang-min that it was he who fell for Kim first. However, his love was unrequited initially.

“At first, Kim Hyo-jin didn’t even like me. She told me that I looked odd in commercials and that she could not understand why I am so well-liked,” Yoo recounted.

Yoo added that it was only after watching him in the 2001 hit film, One Fine Spring Day that Kim eventually got the actor’s appeal and admitted it to Yoo.

‘Just date me instead’

Did you know Kim actually wanted Yoo to introduce her to his friend first?

When the host of You Quiz on the Block, Yoo Jae-suk asked the Money Heist actor about his delay in asking Kim out, the latter explained, “When we both became single, there was someone my wife wanted to be introduced to. After I heard that, I said, ‘I’ll ask his opinion.'”

As luck would have it, when Yoo told that friend about Kim over drinks, he said that Kim was not his type. After that, a determined Yoo called his future wife on the way home and said, “Just date me instead.”

Kim, who was in New York, USA, at that time, dared Yoo saying, “If you come to New York, I’ll think about it.”

Yoo, being head over heels for Kim by this point, didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity even though he had a busy shooting schedule at that time. Nevertheless, he ended up taking the next flight to New York. However, he shared that he was sceptical all throughout. The actor kept fearing that Kim “wouldn’t meet” him.

In the end, love won. When Yoo landed at the airport, the model was already there, waiting for him.

The couple started dating shortly after in 2006.

When Yoo Ji-tae and Kim Hyo-jin exchanged vows

It was while strolling through the streets of the Big Apple that Yoo first shared with Kim his desire to marry her after three years of dating. While she shrugged the statement off with a “whatever”, she did agree to spend a forever with Yoo a few years later.

The couple made their love story public in 2007 and decided to exchange vows in 2011.

According to a September 2011 Soompi report, the news of their marriage was first shared by Yoo’s then agency, GBT Entertainment, with a follow-up by Kim’s agency, Namoo Actors. The media outlet revealed that the wedding announcement came after the two actors met with each other’s parents and families.

Yoo and Kim exchanged vows at a private ceremony in Seoul’s Shilla Hotel on 2 December 2011.

A year later, the couple made sure to mark their first wedding anniversary with a benevolent deed. As a part of the celebration, Yoo and Kim donated a portion of their wedding gift cash to the humanitarian organisation, World Vision. The money aided the development of primary and secondary schools in Myanmar.

Yoo Ji-tae and Kim Hyo-jin are parents to two beautiful children

After setting couple goals for their fans over the years, the couple announced they were expecting their first child in 2013.

As per a 2013 E! news report, Kim’s agency shared the information with the media outlet on 23 December, adding, “Kim Hyo Jin is about four to five weeks into her pregnancy. Both of them are very happy about this and Kim Hyo Jin is taking it easy since it’s the early stages of the pregnancy.”

The couple welcomed their baby boy, Soo In, in 2014.

Five years later, they became parents to a second child. The news was shared with the couple’s fans in a joint press release by their respective labels in April 2019.

“The family is delighted by the new arrival, and Yoo is by Kim’s side to share the joy,” shared Korean media outlet Chosun (via the official press release).

Well, all thanks to the clothing commercial, Yoo and Kim met each other and ended up giving fans a love story for the ages.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy Kim Hyo-jin/Instagram; Yoo Ji-tae/Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India