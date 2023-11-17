Alfitry Textures is Embracing the Patterns of Borneo

The textile business specialises in making beautiful Sarawakian Batik, and its founder Alfitry Azmi has big dreams for his business.

Alfitry Azmi founded Alfitry Textures in 2016.

Running a business often comes with its ups and downs. For Alfitry Azmi, opening his first textile business Alfitry Texture involved facing many obstacles, especially during the early stages. But today, business is booming with many batik lovers looking for new pieces at his store in Shah Alam.

Coming from an aviation background, Alfitry has certainly pushed boundaries and made a name for himself in this dissimilar industry. And now, seven years since its inception, Alfitry Textures has grown to become one of the main textile distributors in the Klang Valley.

What inspired you to start Alfitry Textures?

I started this business back in 2014. I just finished my studies at HM Aerospace, so I had nothing to do at the time. That led me to explore possible careers. I visited my uncle who’s based in Sarawak and brought a few batik textiles home. From there, I started selling on Facebook.

It’s been seven years since the inception of Alfitry Textures, how has the journey been so far?

The journey has been quite tough, even now. Because this is retail and it has its own challenges and differences from other forms of businesses. When I first started, I physically went from boutique to boutique trying to make a sale on my own. I would carry them and just visit the stores one by one. I have no business background as me and my whole family come from the aviation line.

How I slowly got on track was through joining a business class at Richworks. It gave me the motivation to keep going. I didn’t come from a wealthy family, and my parents had doubts about my dream. In 2016, I started to really build up this business and I opened my first boutique in Wangsa Maju out of motivation. But, it didn’t last very long as I lacked the business knowledge. It was only in 2018 that I received a grant from BKP to suport my business.





As an entrepreneur, what has been the biggest learning curve for you?

In business, you need to be patient and you have to trust the process. I also carry this value with me: to prioritise doing over talking. Because I believe talking doesn’t contribute to progress, it’s action that does.

Why did you decide to highlight batik clothing in Alfitry Textures?

I’ve always been a fan of patterns and colours, especially from Borneo. And one thing that Sabah and Sarawak has is its rich culture that is entirely different from the cultures you see in West Malaysia. Personally, I love the vast Sarawakian culture. And this was also something that led me to introduce Sarawakian batik to Peninsular Malaysia.

Besides identifying with the Malaysian identity, what do batik patterns mean to you?

I feel like the colours and patterns of batik have already intertwined with my soul. I know it’s not easy for people to truly love something until it’s part of them, and thus batik is for me.

Where and how do you get inspiration for your designs?

I fly to Sarawak every single month to visit the locals and experience their cultures. It’s also a way for me to discover new angles and find inspiration. I’d find something interesting and find ways to incorporate it into something wearable, in the form of batik. I also look up to the fashion designer Tom Abang Saufi.









Sarawakian Batik patterns by Alfitry Textures

What are the materials used to create Alfitry Textures’ batik?

We focus on semi-silk. The material is lightweight, airy, and cooling. We also use semi-cotton, and one thing I’ve noticed about this material is its ability to enhance the colours printed on its sheets. The batik patterns will appear more vivid and vibrant even after a few washes. Besides that, we’re also looking to highlight ironless fabrics in our designs.

You have an interest in motorsports, will we be seeing more from you in this category?

I’m an introvert and motorsports is a hobby where I can express myself. I love things that involve speed and modifications. Similar to batik-making, which involves modifications and creativity.

What’s next for Alfitry Textures?

We’re planning to expand the boutique somewhere in Setia Alam and we’re on track to become the top Sarawak batik distributor in Malaysia. Besides that, I’m also looking to be part of the next Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week. I would also like to slot in Alfitry Textures’ batik in every sector possible in Malaysia.