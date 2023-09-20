Dior Introduces 3D-printed Dior Carlo Derbies

Reinvention is a common practice in the world of fashion. It gives fashion designers the opportunity to reflect on past designs and work on perfecting it for the present and even, the future. For Dior’s Winter 2023/2024 Collection, Kim Jones understood the collection’s notion of past and present. Hence, he brought back a classic from the French Maison with an added futuristic twist to it.

Known for his reinterpretation of men’s wardrobe fundamentals, the well-acclaimed fashion designer introduces a reinvention of the iconic Dior Carlo Derbies. This time, the shoes were crafted with the help of a 3D-printing technique.

The reinvented Dior Carlo Derbies by Kim Jones

Each phase of the footwears’ creation reflects a fascinating dialogue between past and present, tradition and innovation. From its digital design to the meticulous polishing stage, the looks of the derbies reveal the full complexity of its material. While the shoes are the perfect items for this season, the French Maison also knew to incorporate materials that are sustainable. Hence, the Dior Carlo Derbies are entirely recyclable.

With all the virtuosity and precision of haute couture, these exceptional Derbies are also enhanced by precious finishes, such as the delicate feature of the Dior signature on the back of the heel. For this campaign, the shoes were photographed by Jackie Nickerson.





These new items are available in stores and on Dior’s website.