As the year comes closer to the end, shopping enthusiasts are gearing up for one of the most exciting and eagerly anticipated events in the retail calendar — the 11.11 shopping festival. Also dubbed Singles’ Day, this global online shopping extravaganza has evolved from a Chinese holiday for singletons to a worldwide phenomenon, offering consumers incredible discounts and unbeatable deals.

Many other retailers and e-commerce platforms, such as Shopee and Lazada, participate in the event, offering deep discounts, special promotions and exclusive deals on a wide range of products, including electronics, fashion, beauty products and more.

Jom shopping pada 11.11 Jualan Hebat kami dan beli barangan branded hanya pada RM11 sahaja. Semua ni boleh dibeli pada 11AM & 8PM, 11 November nanti. 🛍️ Jom berbelanja dan senyum besar di sini 👉https://t.co/r93uKlJXAl#ShopeeMY #ShopeeMY1111 pic.twitter.com/v7JzAYa8BG — Shopee Malaysia (@ShopeeMY) November 6, 2023

Whether you’re a seasoned bargain hunter or new to the 11.11 Singles’ Day deals phenomenon, be prepared to be amazed by the savings and surprises that this fiesta has in store for you. So, get ready to unlock the ultimate savings and make the most of the best Singles’ Day deals! To make things easier, we have curated the best 11.11 deals and offers you can utilise during this spectacular online shopping spree.

What is Singles Day or 11.11?

The 11.11 shopping festival, which falls on 11 November each year, has transcended cultural boundaries to become a universal celebration of savings. What started as a humble initiative by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba in 2009 has now grown into a full-blown shopping event that rivals Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the West.

Consumers often look forward to Singles’ Day as a day to snag bargains and make their holiday season purchases. The event has gained international attention, with the best brands and retailers from around the world taking part in the sale to tap into the massive consumer base in China and other participating countries.

The ultimate guide to the best 11.11 deals of 2023 in Malaysia

Fashion

Club21 Malaysia: Use code TREAT15 to receive a 15% discount on items from The Bags Edit.

Cotton On Malaysia: Access special savings on chosen store items, and receive complimentary delivery.

Net-A-Porter: Apply the code SINGLES25 to enjoy a 25% discount on specific items until November 11.

Focus Point: Focus Point has introduced some incredible deals during the 11.11 sale in 2023. These offers are available from 8 to 12 November 2023.

Save RM 11 with a minimum spend of RM 111 by using code: DOUBLE11

Get RM 22 off when you spend a minimum of RM 222 with code: DOUBLE22

Enjoy RM 33 off for a minimum spend of RM 333 by applying code: DOUBLE33

Nike: Score your favourite shoes and sports apparel with discounts up to 60%, and you can save an additional 30% by using the code NIKESALE.

Coach: Enjoy savings of up to 50% on selected styles.

GUESS: Shoppers can benefit from up to 50% off on all items throughout the store. Additionally, if you spend a minimum of RM 100, you will receive RM 10 off your purchase. Plus, when you buy 2 items, you get an extra 15% discount.

Ralph Lauren Malaysia: Ralph Lauren is offering some stylish deals in this 11.11 sale. Shoppers can benefit from an exclusive 30% discount on selected styles and receive a complimentary Ralph’s Coffee voucher with any purchase.

Charles & Keith: Get a minimum of 10% discount on all regularly priced items throughout the store, with certain items marked down by as much as 50%.

Zalora Malaysia: Enjoy incredible discounts ranging from 60% to 90% off, and don’t miss the opportunity to win prizes worth up to RM 1,11,111.

Under Armour: Purchase two items to receive a 25% discount on all collections, or buy two items to enjoy a 50% discount on outlet items. Additionally, registered members can benefit from free shipping on their orders.

Pomelo Fashion:

Utilise code 11HPY25MY to get 25% off on every purchase of RM 300 or more.

Enjoy a 20% discount on orders of RM 350 or more with the code 11HPY20MY.

Use the code 11SALE20MY to receive a 20% discount on all purchases over RM 375.

For a 30% discount on orders totalling RM 485 or more, use the code 11SALE30MY.

Furthermore, all orders come with free shipping.

Padini Malaysia: Use code UPSIZE11 at checkout for 22% off select items with a minimum spend of RM 250.

Beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarins Malaysia (@clarinsmalaysia)

Shopee Malaysia: Daily discounts of up to 95% and a chance to win cash prizes of up to RM 200,000 on 10 and 11 November.

Lazada Malaysia: Get up to free 12-piece gifts for beauty products and a 50% discount with no minimum spend on home and living products.

Sephora Malaysia: Enjoy discounts of up to 15% on a wide range of featured beauty products and receive freebies from brands like Rare Beauty and Dior.

Clarins: Celebrate the 11.11 sale with Clarins’ Symphony of Power Plant and customise your 5-piece beauty kit for only RM 135. Additionally, you’ll receive an online voucher worth RM 135 with every beauty kit, have a chance to participate in the 11-Second Challenge for a promo code, and enjoy discounts of up to 20% off on best-sellers gift sets.

Tech and Lifestyle

Dyson Malaysia: Dyson is hosting a ‘Pre 11.11 Sale’ till stocks last with offers on their trending devices including the Dyson Purifier Cool, Supersonic hair dryer HD08, V11 Absolute+ and Airwrap multi-styler Complete Long.

Huawei: The brand is offering discounts of up to 54% off on a range of products, including smartphones and smartwatches. Additionally, customers can receive rebate vouchers based on the total amount they spend on their purchases.

Dell Malaysia: Take advantage of great deals on monitors, laptops and PC peripherals to grab a bargain on these tech products.

Lenovo Malaysia: In case you are looking to upgrade your home office, Lenovo is offering superb discounts on laptops, tablets and PC accessories.

Geek Buying: Sitewide 11.11 deals on tech gadgets, gaming consoles, kitchen equipment and power banks.

Illy: Coffee lovers, you can take advantage of discounts on two of Illy’s IperEspresso coffee machine models. In addition to this, there is an exclusive bundle featuring coffee machines and instant coffee for your convenience.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Pexels/Anna Shvets and Unsplash/Charles Deluvio)