Over the years, men’s accessories, especially jewellery, have seen a massive rise. Whether it is singer Harry Styles donning a pearl necklace in his music videos, actor Timothée Chalamet sporting braided chains at the red carpet events or Bollywood’s style icon Ranveer Singh flaunting unique pieces in his brand campaigns — it is undoubtedly the right time to invest in some of the best bracelets for men.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

While watches and rings have been the mainstay for men’s accessories, the perfect bracelet for men can be a game-changer. However, it is not an easy task to pick the right band. Here, the most crucial factor is choosing the correct metal for your bracelet. Be it a silver, gold or platinum bracelet, it must harmonise with your watches and cufflinks.

Beyond their aesthetic charm, bracelets have evolved into meaningful statements of personal style and individuality for men. From rugged leather cuffs that give off the essence of rockstars to sleek metal bands that bring the epitome of subtle formals, the world of men’s bracelets has expanded enough to bring options for all sorts of occasions.

6 best bracelets for men to experiment with in 2023

Bracelets can be worn solo to make a subtle statement or stacked to create a bold visual impact. From Dior to Chopard, here are some of the best bracelets for men to invest in 2023.

Dior

Buy Here

Introduced earlier this year, during the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 fashion show, this Multi-Coloured Chain Link bracelet takes a contemporary and daring approach to the classic chain. The thick multicolour iridescent-finish brass chain links showcase a distinctive Christian Dior Couture signature plate, adding a signature element.

For a cohesive style, the bracelet can be paired with a similar necklace and ring offering a well-rounded ensemble. Wear this bracelet with a plain polo t-shirt or a subtle cream linen shirt, the accessory is bound to stand out with its multi-colour effect.

Tiffany & Co.

Buy Here

Gone are those days when Tiffany & Co. just made accessories for women. The jewellery brand is now catering to men’s bling needs, too. This Tiffany HardWear Link Bracelet is an ode to minimalism and crafted from sterling silver that will complete your style needs. Adding a single link chain bracelet can take your look from zero to 10, as it tends to bring an ensemble together. Link chain bracelets can also work with both casual and dressier outfits. Pair them with jeans, chinos, button-down shirts, blazers or even suits, depending on the style of the bracelet.

Boss

Buy Here

Channel quiet luxury with Boss’ bracelets. This Sleek Black bracelet is skillfully fashioned from refined calf leather and showcases a gleaming silver-tone stainless steel clasp adorned with the brand’s logo engraving.

Styling leather bracelets is easy since they complement wristwatches, especially if you match the colours or tones of the material. So, if you have a black leather bracelet, consider wearing it with a watch that has a black leather strap. This is also another bracelet that is great for casual outfits. Pair them with jeans, chinos, t-shirts, flannel shirts and even sweaters.

Chopard

Buy Here

Usually known for its watch collections, Chopard has now ventured into men’s accessories as well with a bracelet collection for men, which is made from intertwined lambskin leather. These bracelets can be worn individually or layered, and they complement the brand’s watches. They come in various creative two-tone colour choices, including shades of green, black and red or cognac and chestnut brown.

This particular braided bracelet can be worn along with a sports watch almost with all everyday wear. If you wish to go for a bohemian look, layer multiple braided bracelets in various colours and mix them with beads or other textured bracelets to achieve a unique look.

Vivienne Westwood

Buy Here

If rhinestones are your vibe, this Vivienne Westwood Brass Bracelet is a masterpiece for your collection. Meticulously crafted from pure brass with stunning rhinestone-embellished crystals, this bracelet boasts the brand’s legacy of luxury and artistic expression. It is an ideal fit for evening outings, complementing casualwear and semi-casual, relaxed fits.

For example, you can wear this bracelet with a nice crisp striped shirt and white trousers or with a classic paisley print shirt, which will add a hint of luxury to your entire look.

Gucci

Buy Here

Gucci‘s Sterling Silver And Enamel Bracelet is a stunning bracelet meticulously crafted from sterling silver and featuring a flawless enamel finish. This statement piece from the Italian brand is a testament to fine craftsmanship and impeccable taste, perfect for adding a refined edge to any outfit. In case you’re wearing a laidback look, pair this bracelet solo with rich fabrics such as linen shirts and jumpsuits or printed Cuban collared shirts. While wearing officewear, you can easily layer this statement bracelet with a classic silver watch.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Dior and Ranveer Singh)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the most trendy bracelet for men in 2023?

Leather strapped, platinum, silver, gold, braided and link-chain bracelets are some of the trending styles for men in 2023.

– Which is the best silver bracelet for men to buy?

Brands such as Dior, Tiffany & Co., Gucci, Vivienne Westwood and others offer some of the best silver bracelets for men.