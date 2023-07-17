Gone are the days when printed shirts were only considered suitable for beach vacations. Nowadays, printed shirts for men have become a versatile and trendy staple in menswear. After all, these shirts open up an entire world of possibilities with their diverse patterns and colours. By carefully selecting prints and skillfully perfecting the art of layering, you too can effortlessly incorporate printed shirts into your ensembles and create looks that will enhance your personal style.

Not to mention, from bold floral motifs to subtle geometric shapes, there is a print to suit every taste and occasion. So without further ado, allow us to explore the charm of printed shirts for men including all the ways you can style them effortlessly.

Types of printed shirts (and how to style them)

Floral Prints

Floral prints are a timeless and versatile choice for men’s shirts. They exude a fresh and vibrant aesthetic, making them perfect for casual occasions and summertime outings. Floral prints come in various sizes and colour combinations, allowing you to choose between bold and eye-catching designs or more subtle and understated patterns. Whether it’s a small floral motif or large tropical blooms, these prints add a touch of natural charm to any outfit.

Geometric and Abstract Prints

For those seeking a more modern and contemporary style, geometric and abstract prints offer a visually pleasing option. These prints feature lines, shapes and patterns that create a bold and unique visual aesthetic. Geometric prints can range from symmetrical designs to more irregular and asymmetrical arrangements. On the other hand, abstract prints often incorporate a combination of shapes and colours, resulting in an artistic and expressive look.

Pro tip: Pair a geometric or abstract printed shirt with neutral-toned bottoms to let the print take centre stage.

Stripes and Polka Dots

Classic and timeless, stripes and polka dots are perennial favourites in men’s fashion.

Striped shirts can vary from thin pinstripes to bold horizontal lines, offering a range of options to suit different styles. They can create a preppy and sophisticated look when paired with tailored trousers or a casual and relaxed ensemble when worn with jeans. Polka dots, on the other hand, bring a playful and retro charm to any outfit. They can be found in various sizes and colour combinations, allowing you to customize your look based on your personal style. Pair a striped or polka dot printed shirt with solid-coloured bottoms for a balanced and stylish ensemble that will always be in fashion.

Logo prints

Logo prints have become a popular trend in the world of fashion, with many brands incorporating their logos into their designs. These prints don’t just help showcase the brand (somewhat opposite of the ‘quiet luxury’ trend we’ve been seeing lately) but also help create a bold fashion statement. Here, the placement of the logos plays a significant role in the overall look.

When it comes to styling a logo print, it’s best to take the ‘simple’ approach. Let the logo print be the focal point of your outfit as it’s a statement in itself. For example, you can wear a logo-printed T-shirt with neutral-coloured pants or jeans.

A guide on wearing printed shirts for men

To create a cohesive and well-put-together look with printed shirts, it is important to consider the art of pairing. Start by choosing complementary colours and coordinating shades within the print to guide your selection of bottoms and accessories. If your printed shirt has a dominant colour, choose neutral-toned pants or shorts to let the shirt be the focal point. Alternatively, you can pick a secondary colour from the print and match it with a solid-coloured bottom for a well-put-together look.

Printed shirts have a remarkable ability to transition effortlessly between casual and semi-formal occasions. For a relaxed look, you can pair a Hawaiian or tropical printed shirt with tailored shorts and sandals. This fit is perfect for beach vacations, garden parties or weekend outings. For a more dressed-up affair, consider pairing a subtly printed shirt with tailored trousers, a blazer and dress shoes as this combination offers a much-needed balance between elegance and individuality.

Another way to master printed shirts would be via layering. It elevates the style of a printed shirt and adds dimension to your outfit. During cooler months, try layering a solid-coloured cardigan or a lightweight jacket over your printed shirt. Not only would doing so keep you warm but it would also allow the print to shine through.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/Ralph Lauren and Casablanca)