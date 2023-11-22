Hot Off the Press: The H&M x Rabanne Collection

Fast fashion smith H&M and high fashion wright Rabanne team up for the hottest “wears” this season. Blink and you will rue missing out.

WE SEEM TO have a knack of finding celebratory reasons in dates. For individuals, it is their birthdays. For blissfully married couples, it would be their wedding anniversaries. For style mavens, H&M’s latest team-ups with hotshot designers are consistently ranked near to the top, if not the most anticipated fashion drop of the year. The date when the collaborative collection is available for in-shop browsing, try-out and purchase sends fashionistas worldwide in a febrile meltdown. It sprouts overnight encampments, with queues spilling off street corners, all in a mad dash for the latest “it” article in town when shutters are hoisted off the ground. Mouths froth, hearts palpitate and credit cards shiver with good reason.

H&M has never failed to exhilarate when it comes to H&M X et al. Yet again H&M spun the wheel and the golden arrow landed squarely on Rabanne. Fortune has been foretold. The dandy and the trendy are in for an absolute treat. Thank you high priest of fashion for hearing our nightly prayers. High energy, a hallmark of Rabanne, resurfaces at the house of H&M, drawing upon the futurism of eponymous founder the late Paco Rabanne, under the compass of creative director Julien Dossena. Paco was revered for his pioneering couture designs, bearing signatures such as metals, moulded plastics and paper.

His transcendental metallic mesh dresses redefined glamour and set the tone for 1960s. Though updated to exude contemporarism, the Rabanne H&M collection is steeped in this retro-inflected style.

Dossena sought inspiration from the archival ouevre of Paco Rabanne. He dusted optimism upon metallic mesh and

mirrored paillettes, materialised through sharp tailoring, to engender a collection for when pool parties and cool lounges call out your name.

Menswear, footwear and accessories await. “I approached this collection with a desire to create an inclusive, instinctive vision of fun, drawing out the playful side of Rabanne with the chainmail and sequin pieces and offsetting them with 1970s tailoring and leisurewear,” Dossena states. “Paco Rabanne was a genius when it came to radical design and innovative materials; I’m excited to take that philosophy further with a collection that makes our icons more accessible and also pushes the boundaries of sustainability.”











H&M x Rabanne men’s collection

For men, a lapidary silver suit, a second-skin sequined turtleneck and a metallic mesh vest are among the top picks, while a leopard-print shirt and sequined briefs make a daring statement. Retro tracksuits and T-shirts are placid alternatives and counterpoints to flamboyance. Premium fabrics aside, the discerning gentleman can spruce up his residence with select homeware inspired by Rabanne’s mid-century furniture creations. The suite of irreverent accessories include a deck of metallic cards and dice, glossy cocktail tables, a gleaming Space Age-inspired chain curtain, and a signature rug exclaiming Rabanne’s logo.