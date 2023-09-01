Lacoste has been associated with tennis for as long as we can remember, thanks to founder and legendary player René Lacoste. Best known for its iconic polo shirts, tenniswear and other sportswear with its signature crocodile logo, the brand has gained recognition through its innovative apparel and commitment to experimenting with trending styles.

Hopping onto the athleisure and loungewear bandwagon, Lacoste has unveiled three fresh tracksuit collections along with a new campaign featuring the one and only Novak Djokovic.

Since 2017, Djokovic has held the esteemed position of global brand ambassador for Lacoste. Currently, the tennis player is actively competing in the US Open 2023, which commenced on August 22. Just a few days ago on Wednesday, the player secured a victory in a match against Bernabé Zapata Miralles.

So, if you’re a Djokovic fan or just love Lacoste’s offerings, here is everything you need to know about the new Lacoste collection featuring Novak Djokovic.

What are Lacoste’s new tracksuit collections about?

Djokovic is sporting his distinct and athletic fashion sense in Lacoste’s latest campaign, which celebrates the brand’s 90th anniversary and introduces three fresh tracksuit lines. The campaign photos feature the Serbian tennis star showcasing the new designs. The trio of redesigned collections, titled ‘The Paris’, ‘The Sportsuit’ and ‘The Jogger’, aim to “motivate modern generations while revitalising the legacy of the past”, as stated by the brand.

Alongside Djokovic, Lacoste ambassador and French actress Garance Marillier, French fencer Ysaora Thibus, former Spanish tennis player Pablo Andújar and dancer Salif Gueye are also seen donning the stylish tracksuits as part of the new campaign.

“Lacoste has such a reputation that anything you wear from Lacoste is stylish,” Djokovic can be heard saying in a coordinating Lacoste campaign video.

Coming to the tracksuits, ‘The Paris’ tracksuit takes cues from the fashionable tennis style of the 1970s, complete with piping accents, tailored silhouettes and a striking, pristine white colour scheme that makes for a bold statement. As for the ‘Sportsuit’, it takes inspiration from the vibrant Roland Garros era of the 1980s. This collection features a relaxed, taffeta fabric and offers a touch of nostalgia through its use of colour blocking.

The final addition to Lacoste’s tracksuit lineup is ‘The Jogger’, a timeless and minimalist pairing of a sweatshirt and pants. Crafted from robust cotton and featuring seamless detailing, this tracksuit is available in an array of hues from a nature-inspired palette. It can be donned either in a coordinated matching style or mixed and matched for a more eclectic look.

Where can you buy Lacoste’s latest tracksuit collection?

Lacoste’s latest collection is available for both men and women. You can shop for it on Lacoste’s online stores and select stores around the world.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Lacoste)