Succession helped bring the concept of quiet luxury to the limelight and fashion enthusiasts haven’t stopped talking about it even though the show has finished airing its final season. However, if you speak to fashion historians, you’ll understand that quiet luxury, as a concept, is not new. In fact, wealthy folks aka the Kendall and Roman Roys of the world have always donned this trend.

In simpler terms, quiet luxury captures the essence of wealth and elevated social status in a way that’s not too loud or flashy. Its impact resonates powerfully with those it is designed for, capturing their attention in a way other clothes just don’t. Designer Peter Do is one of those folks who is known for his luxe take on simplistic silhouettes that can be classified under the ‘quiet luxury’ aesthetic. Now, Do is partnering with Banana Republic for an exciting new collaboration.

One of New York’s fastest-rising fashion stars, the designer has certainly made waves in the fashion industry this year with a series of exciting announcements. His appointment as the creative director at Helmut Lang back in May was a significant highlight. Moreover, he’s set to unveil his much-anticipated Spring 2024 collection at the upcoming New York Fashion Week on September 8. Adding to his slew of projects, the accomplished designer will also influence your fall wardrobe and help you master the concept of quiet luxury in his own way.

Coming back to the exciting Banana Republic and Peter Do collaboration, the two brands are offering a collection that is firmly rooted in the principle of versatility without compromising on quality. This capsule collection will be an ode to the art of precise tailoring and exceptional craftsmanship, which as it happens, are the core design codes shared by both brands.

What is Peter Do and Banana Republic’s collaboration all about?

Crafted by Do, the upcoming Peter Do x Banana Republic collaboration draws creative inspiration from the historical archives of Banana Republic. The exclusive capsule showcases a selection of versatile and inclusively gendered attire and accessories. This compilation is characterised by Do’s signature neutral colour palette range reimagined through Banana Republic’s timeless designs. The collection will feature utility-driven silk shirts, luxurious knitwear, well-tailored outerwear and carefully adorned premium detailings.

This contemporary capsule collection is thoughtfully curated to resonate with people leading diverse and multifaceted lifestyles.

When is the Peter Do x Banana Republic capsule collection releasing?

The eagerly anticipated collaboration between Banana Republic and Peter Do is set to make its official debut in October. The collection will be available at select Banana Republic retail outlets as well as on their online platform.

Check out the upcoming capsule collaboration’s teaser below:

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/ Peter Do and Banana Republic)