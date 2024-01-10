Superdry Debuts at The Exchange TRX

Fashion brand, Superdry is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest space at Seibu KL, The Exchange TRX. The global fashion brand is well known for its fusion of British design with Japanese-inspired graphics.

Superdry makes its debut at the The Exchange TRX

If you’re in the KL area, The Exchange TRX is a must-visit destination for your shopping desires. Among the many outlets that recently made its debut at the new mall, Superdry opens its doors at Seibu KL; the mall’s Japanese luxury department store.

This marks a significant expansion for the fashion label. By bringing its iconic styles and innovative designs to the heart of Kuala Lumpur, the fashion brand will also create better presence among local fashion enthusiasts.

With the new space, Superdry will be showcasing an extensive range of fashion items. Ranging from its latest menswear and womenswear collection to fashionable outerwear and accessories, shoppers will surely enjoy their time at the outlet.







Besides that, the brand has also made a commitment to practice ethics and sustainability in their work. This will be highlighted at the outlet, of course. The brand will emphasise its dedication to creating fashion that is positively impactful towards the environment and in style.

Hence, if you have the chance to visit The Exchange TRX, Superdry is certainly an outlet worth stopping by. Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of iconic fashion at the new outlet.

For more information, you can visit Superdry’s website here.