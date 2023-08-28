Home > Fashion > Trending > A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland Team Up Again For A Reimagined Boot Collection
A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland Team Up Again For A Reimagined Boot Collection
Fashion

A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland Team Up Again For A Reimagined Boot Collection

By: Kratagya Rathore, Aug 28 2023 8:13 pm

After their first collaboration in May earlier this year, A-COLD-WALL* and Timberland are back with another exciting collection. This time, they’ve joined forces as part of Timberland’s Future73 initiative that features influential figures giving their fresh spin on the brand’s footwear and fashion items. This partnership brings forth a unique blend of fashion and utility that’s bound to captivate fans of both brands. 

British fashion designer Samuel Ross is the creative mind behind this second collaboration, giving a new twist to some of Timberland’s iconic shoes and introducing a limited range of clothing. The A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland collection includes reimagined versions of the 6-Inch Boot and the 3-Eye Lug, alongside a set of co-designed apparel.

A-COLD-WALL x Timberland: Reimagined Classics

A-COLD-WALL* (AWC), often recognised for its bold, abstract and Brutalist-inspired designs, takes a more minimalist approach for this second collection.

For the Premium 6-Inch Zip Boot, Ross opts for a sleek and minimalist style. The upper is crafted from smooth, jet-black regenerative leather and is paired with a sturdy lug outsole and a discreet side zipper near the inner heel.

The 3-Eye Lug, designed for a more low-top look, features a dark sapphire ripstop material. It’s enhanced with a water-resistant GORE-TEX lining and shares the rugged lug outsole of its counterpart. Most of these pieces are meticulously crafted by skilled Italian artisans, with Samuel Ross also emphasising the importance of preserving traditional craftsmanship and family workshops in this collection by stating, “the return of family ateliers and the notion of apprenticeship needs to be protected.”

What else is in store for fans?

Picture Credits: Instagram/A-COLD-WALL*

It’s important to note that this collaboration goes beyond Timberland shoes. Samuel Ross has also expanded the collection to include a capsule range of knitwear, sweatshirts, a puffer jacket, pants and a co-branded utility vest. It’s a comprehensive fashion offering that showcases the synergy between the two iconic brands.

Get ready for the A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland Collection

a cold wall timberland
Picture Courtesy: Instagram/A-COLD-WALL*

The first Samuel Ross x Timberland collection became available on May 12 through the A-COLD-WALL* online store and later on May 16 on the Timberland online store. 

Now, the second A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland Future73 collection is set to launch online on August 29 and will also be available at select global retailers. Prices for these exclusive pieces range from USD 220 to USD 900.

(Header and feature image courtesy: Instagram/@acoldwall)

A-COLD-WALL boots Capsule Collections fashion New Collections Samuel Ross shoes timberland
written by.

Kratagya Rathore
Senior Digital Writer, Growth, Augustman
Kratagya Rathore could possibly be your passport into the world of style, grooming, skincare, and mindful living. Fashion is as imperative to him as his daily 10,000 steps count. He is a raconteur, almost living his life in a musical; A social firefly who is also fluent in silence. A journalism grad, Kratagya has previously worked for Times Internet and The Times of India.
 
Puteri Gunung Ledang Spinning Gasing
A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland Team Up Again For A Reimagined Boot Collection
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustmanmy
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.