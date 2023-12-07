Whether a fan or not, one can’t deny the major sporting phenomenon that Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami CF have been this year. Taking the hype a notch higher, Adidas has now teamed up with the football team and launched a special sneaker for followers of the footballer’s career — the Adidas Inter Miami CF Spezial.

Also dubbed the 2getherness shoe, the suede footwear showcases the club’s distinctive pink and black hues, along with other signature elements of the Messi-led front. Inter Miami’s Mike Ridley elaborates, “We’re very excited to bring our first pink shoe to life together with our great partners Adidas. As with our jerseys, there are a number of details incorporated into the shoe that make it unique, and we hope our fans like it as much as we do.”

Introducing the 2getherness shoe, available now 🔗 Get yours: https://t.co/rCsdUBB10p pic.twitter.com/FGKJrdHcnw — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) December 5, 2023

Curious to know more details? Here is the ultimate guide on the footwear, the release date and the pricing. Check them out now!

Adidas x Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi-inspired Spezial sneaker details

Drenched in the team’s primary True Pink colour, the Spezial sneaker under the Adidas Originals lineup is undoubtedly tailored for Messi and Inter Miami enthusiasts. Crafted from suede, the shoe boasts the flamingo pink shade from the toe to the lower heel along with the black-coloured signature three-stripes and the Achilles’ Heel overlay.

Instead of the typical Spezial branding, the lateral mid-foot sections feature the embroidered message Libertad Para Soñar, a powerful testament to Inter Miami CF fans’ Freedom to Dream.

Everywhere you look, there are nods to Inter Miami. The MLS team’s logo is printed on the top of the tongue, which signifies another vital message for the club — In Order to Be Number 1, We Must Go 2gether. Lastly, the black and pink insoles showcase a heartbeat graphic, serving as a tribute to the heart of the club — its devoted fans.

Adidas x Inter Miami sneaker release date and pricing

The Adidas Inter Miami CF Spezial sneakers made their debut on 6 December 2023. Surprisingly, the much-awaited footwear is currently still available for USD 110 (MYR 514) on the brand’s website. It is safe to say that this partnership between Adidas and Inter Miami CF might not have come to fruition if it weren’t for Messi’s involvement.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Adidas Football and Inter Miami)