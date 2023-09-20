London Fashion Week for the Spring/Summer 2024 season managed to celebrate the city’s creative and diverse forces. The highly anticipated runway presentations by regular staples like Burberry, JW Anderson and Simone Rocha as well as emerging talents like Aaron Esh, Harris, KNWLS, Stefan Cooke and others proved, once again, that London has constantly offered distinctive style trends and talents.

Front row at Chet Lo #BFCNEWGEN pic.twitter.com/p6Z9PSphSX — London Fashion Week (@LondonFashionWk) September 18, 2023

Burberry’s Creative Director Daniel Lee presented his second collection for the brand, which was met with positive reviews, unlike his debut showcase which garnered a mixed response. Indian designer Harri also showcased his debut collection at the London Fashion Week with his signature inflated latex styles, something we saw Sam Smith wear at the 2023 Grammy. The fashion extravaganza also saw Asian American designer Chet Lo experimenting with seductive styles and traditional prints for both men and women.

Simply put, the London Fashion Week 2024 did not disappoint. So on that note, here is looking at the best of menswear from brands like Burberry, Chet Lo, HARRI and more.

The best of menswear at London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024

Burberry

Selected Menswear looks from Burberry SS24. Loved the subtlety of prints. pic.twitter.com/xnjGAhNotl — Jeremy Danté (@jeremydante) September 19, 2023

Creative Director Daniel Lee presented his second showcase for Burberry, the Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Lee’s largest collection to date, the presentation was a fine example of Burberry’s limitless future, unveiling ensembles covered in the House’s bold signature logos. By taking a more classic approach to the Burberry aesthetic, Lee focused mainly on the iconic offering from the brand – the trench coat. Alongside traditional cuts, he reimagined the trench coat in various ways, including sleeveless versions, cropped styles and even a fusion with a bomber jacket. Like his debut collection, the designer made sure to feature lots of bright blue – Burberry’s hallmark shade. He even named the colour ‘Knight Blue’ as a tribute to the Equestrian Knight on the brand’s logo.

Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha, a regular at London Fashion Week, took inspiration from ballet for her Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The men were spotted in a healthy mix of loose and fitted silhouettes – think nylon co-ord sets, oversized shirts with intricate detailing, sheer shirts, multi-pocketed utilitarian jackets, metallic jackets and shorts. Throughout the collection, floral embellishments, coloured ribbon bows, pearl detailing and roses played a significant role in adding an extra flair.

Rocha also introduced her first partnership with Crocs during the showcase. The footwear collection featured sports-inspired designs with sparkling rhinestones and oversized pearls.

Chet Lo

Asian-American designer Chet Lo elevated his signature style by showcasing seductive ensembles for Spring/Summer 2024. In an Instagram post, Lo explained his collection by saying, “This collection was dedicated to all the POC queer people who don’t feel sexy in their own bodies. You are seen. You are sexy. You are loved. You deserve love.”

Lo also celebrated his Chinese heritage by incorporating artwork into his designs, which were prominently seen on leather motorcycle jackets and knitted skirts adorned with embracing figures. Japanese Shibari ropes were also creatively incorporated by the designer as he looped them around the necks and arms of the models and beneath their star-adorned suits. Other key outfits included three-piece suits, sheer printed tops, texture hoodies, slim-fit tank tops and crewnecks.

Holzweiler

Norwegian fashion brand Holzweiler made its debut at the London Fashion Week SS 2024.

Sticking to its Norwegian style of living, the Spring/Summer 2024 collection felt like a fusion of liberation and earthy tones with fluid silhouettes. For menswear, the fashion house unveiled a collection of elevated essentials designed for everyday wear. They presented oversized knitwear featuring courier-style company lettering paired with stone-coloured cargo pants, long overcoats with flared trousers, linen shirts and pants styled with hoodies, striped long-sleeved shirts, flared sweatpants that incorporated navy accents and collared button-down shirts with spring-inspired florals. All the looks were styled with models carrying small leather bags that were stacked with a bunch of flowers – an ode to Norwegian heritage.

HARRI

Indian designer Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai debuted his eponymous label HARRI at the London Fashion Week 2024.

Over the past few years, the designer has gained a reputation for his inflatable balloon pants and latex-dominant offerings. For Spring/Summer 2024, HARRI released a collection titled Chapter Three: Texture & Movement, which offered four-dimensional silhouettes based on Isamu Noguchi and Peter Shelton’s bulbous artwork. Apart from the signature latex suits, tank tops and co-ord sets, the showcase also featured crinkled-material, pointed-shoulder suits, metallic suits, well-fitted shirts with shorts, puffer jackets and long coats.

Mains

Skepta’s Mains label made a stylish comeback after a four-year hiatus, marking its runway debut at London Fashion Week for the Spring/Summer 2024 season.

Mains’ collection saw a massive range of sleek and well-fitted athleisure clothing and noteworthy collaborations with brands such as Beats, New Era, Puma, Emmanuelle Khanh and Timberland. The fashion label carefully selected British fabrics to modernise key pieces such as the Mains Drill Suit, which is now crafted in raw silk. Additionally, the collection included knitwear co-ord sets, printed suits, loungewear sets, tank tops and sharply tailored bombers featuring a sparkling ‘M,’ a design created by Skepta himself. Coming to the accessories, the label also introduced a new line of leather goods, featuring an original backpack, harness and holdall.

Aaron Esh

For Spring/Summer 2024, LVMH Prize finalist Aaron Esh delivered one of the best ready-to-wear presentations at the London Fashion Week. He showcased a collection that seamlessly blended the precision of Savile Row tailoring with the essence of British subcultures, highlighting one of the most promising emerging talents on the fashion week calendar.

Models walked the runway wearing what screamed of London’s style codes with pieces like bootleg blue jeans, charcoal uniforms, frayed baseball caps, tailored vests and long coats, satin-silk bomber jackets and white shirts.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/London Fashion Week, Holzweiler and Simone Rocha)