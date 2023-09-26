The Milan Fashion Week has been hosting some of the fashion industry’s biggest names – Gucci, Versace, Fendi, Prada, Hugo Boss and Ferragamo – for decades. Moreover, with Sabato De Sarno’s first collection for Gucci marking the biggest debut of the season, the excitement for the Milan Fashion Week 2024 was at an all-time high.

On September 22, De Sarno showcased his first-ever collection for the prestigious Italian fashion house, bringing back the original minimalistic Gucci essence. Similarly, Bally’s creative director Simone Belloti also showcased her inaugural collection that screamed timeless silhouettes. Not to be outdone, Versace hosted a co-ed show with Donatella Versace, curating stylish offerings for the next summer season featuring signature baroque and Medusa prints, sequins and patterned accessories.

Key looks from #OnitsukaTigerSS24 Collection showcased during Milan Fashion Week. Hair by Fabrizio Palmieri for TONI&GUY Italia using LABEL.M products

Key make-up Giulio Panciera using Sunday Riley pic.twitter.com/wq01W0eBq9 — onitsukatiger (@OnitsukaTiger) September 22, 2023

Simply put, the Milan Fashion Week 2024 exceeded everyone’s expectations. We were especially impressed with the menswear collections, especially from popular brands like Versace, Hugo Boss, Ferrari and Bottega Veneta. So, without further ado, here’s a round-up of our top picks in menswear fashion from the recently concluded Milan Fashion Week SS 2024.

The best of menswear at Milan Fashion Week SS 2024

Versace

Versace showcased its co-ed Spring/Summer 2024 collection at Milan Fashion Week. Inspired by the youth, as well as themes of personal confidence and city energy, the collection offered a fresh take for the next summer. It featured a sorbet colour palette including hues such as pastel pink, blue, mint green, pale yellow, light sand and pearl grey. On the other hand, colours like dark ruby, black and white also played a vital role in bringing the collection together.

Coming to the clothes, the collection featured a variety of stylish outfits including a checkerboard overshirt paired with matching shorts, a tailored leather jacket, a checkerboard double-breasted tailored coat, silk-satin checkerboard shirts, tailored wool pants, Medusa ’95 mules and an unisex Athena tote bag. The stand-out piece, however, was a washed denim jacket with intricate pearl and metal Medusa embroidery, perfectly paired with matching pants and metallic leather Medusa ’95 loafers.

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection was a treat for the eyes, with Creative Director Matthieu Blazy borrowing design codes from the house’s rich history. After taking over from Daniel Lee, Blazy has taken a fresh approach to timeless wardrobe essentials, emphasising top-notch craftsmanship and refined designs.

In their latest collection, Bottega Veneta created a fashion-forward jungle experience for attendees. The expansive venue in Milan’s Bovisa district was adorned with hand-painted maps, an ode to Blazy’s adventurous spirit. The runway show kicked off with tweed coats paired with a white shirt and patchwork-style knitwear. As the show progressed, we saw fringed outerwear, striped dress shirts, leather neckties, pleated trousers, co-ord sets with tassels, leather totes and straw bags that added a touch of sophistication and modernity to the ensembles.

Diesel

Ever since his appointment as the brand’s Creative Director, Glenn Martens has continued to garner positive reviews from critics and has even seen a massive boom in business, thanks to his designs being quite a hit among Millennials and Gen Z. Additionally, the Italian brand’s initiative for the general public to experience the fashion show through raffle tickets was also appreciated.

Coming to their Spring/Summer 2024 presentation, the models at Diesel walked the runway under an artificial rain in bleached T-shirts paired with distressed grey bottoms, knitted tank tops, sheer shirts, oversized cardigans, distressed hoodies and track pants, velvet suits, printed tees and tie-dye co-ord sets. Moreover, these outfits had an intentionally deconstructed aesthetic that made them stand out from the crowd.

Bally

Simone Bellotti took over as Bally‘s Creative Director after Rhuigi Villaseñor‘s departure.

At the Milan Fashion Week SS 2024, his models walked the runway in glossy leather shirts, crisp bowling shirts, overshirts, regular crewneck, jackets, ribbed vests and nylon outerwear. Not to mention, sheer and structured suits were a constant throughout the collection, in both menswear and womenswear. Simply put, Bellotti’s debut collection for Bally lived up to the expectations, presenting a refined mixture of timeless shapes rooted in the House’s rich, century-old heritage.

Ferrari

While some might think Ferrari should only be taken seriously for its lavish cars, the Italian brand has made a mark in the world of fashion thanks to its extensive collections. As such, it shouldn’t surprise anyone to find out that the brand kickstarted the fourth day of Milan Fashion Week by revealing its fifth seasonal collection that left the fashion-forward crowd quite impressed.

For its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Ferrari skillfully crafted a lineup that easily transitions from city life to the race track. Drawing inspiration from its prestigious heritage, the brand focused here on indulgent luxury, with the collection channelling the essence of the belief that ‘dreams turn into reality’.

The presentation started with white monochrome looks like jackets with shorts, long coats, trousers and gloves. Soon, the colour palette moved towards blush pink and navy with pieces such as boiler suits, loose suits and sheer cardigans taking over. Fabrics like denim, leather and corduroy were visibly a large influence with key pieces like jackets, shorts, overalls and two-piece sets setting the tone for the season.

Boss

Hugo Boss’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection was an ode to the futuristic wardrobe. Staged inside Mico Milano’s revolving building, the robot named Sophia greeted guests attending the show at the door dressed in a full Hugo Boss look. Gigi Hadid opened the show wearing a grey pinstriped suit, paired with a low-cut top and a scarf that set the tone for the collection. The menswear outfits comprised classic formal wear offerings such as three-piece suits, long coats, fur-trimmed overcoats, knitwear, leather overcoats, long puffer jackets, V-necked sweater tops and more.

The colour palette of the SS24 collection was also in sync with the Fall/Winter aesthetic with shades of khaki, olive, grey, brown, black, cherry red, white and charcoal being the foundation of the showcase. Additionally, Hugo Boss’ presentation was attended by global stars and ambassadors like Lee Minho, Khaby Lame and Alica Schmidt.

MM6 Maison Margiela

At Milan Fashion Week 2024, MM6 Maison Margiela gave a brand new direction to regular office wear and formals. The reimagined formalwear was given a unique twist, appealing to both working professionals and fashion enthusiasts alike. With over 34 outfits, the collection placed a strong emphasis on edgy suits with classic styles reimagined with the use of white pinstriped fabrics and dark grey tones. Throughout the collection, the brand’s signature deconstructed aesthetic was also visible and pieces such as long coats paired with white shirts and trousers, sleeveless coats and oversized suits brought together the formalwear looks. We also spotted some attractive casual wear ensembles consisting of sleeveless shirts, hoodies, skin-tight tank tops and more.

Onitsuka Tiger

Onitsuka Tiger unveiled its Spring/Summer 24 collection under the creative direction of Andrea Popinou.

The show highlighted the brand’s streetwear-infused appeal, featuring a colour palette of dark hues. The presentation also saw the blending of tailored jackets and overcoats with shorts as well as flowing long jackets being paired with low-top trainers, making for a striking statement on the runway. Some of the other distinct pieces included a printed co-ord set, sheer tops and baggy trousers. Additionally, Momo, the renowned Japanese rapper and member of the South Korean girl group Twice, walked the runway.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Diesel, Versace and Onitsuka Tiger)